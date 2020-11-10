Five substitutes: Premier League chief Richard Masters does not expect reintroduction of rule

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters does not expect the reintroduction of five substitutes for the "foreseeable future".

While answering questions from MPs on a range of issues regarding football's response to the coronavirus pandemic, Masters said: "It's been voted on twice. I don't see it changing for the foreseeable future."

England's top flight is the only major league in the world not using the new five-sub rule, and there remains mixed feeling on the issue throughout the division despite its reintroduction being voted down twice by the majority of the 20 clubs.

Top managers including Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho support the advent of having five subs available - and they were backed up by the PFA, who want the rule introduced on health and safety grounds, on Monday.

However, Sheffield United are among those to have rejected it, with the club's chief executive Stephen Bettis telling Sky Sports News this week: "We remain suspicious that big clubs simply want to be able to sub-off players to rest them to keep them fresh.

"Of course the bigger the club, the stronger the bench. Any change of rules mid-season will clearly affect the integrity of the league."

