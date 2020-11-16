Premier League: 16 new positive coronavirus cases in latest round of testing

The Premier League has confirmed 16 positive coronavirus tests among players and staff in its latest round of testing.
A statement from the league read: "The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 9 November and Sunday 15 November, 1,207 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19.
"Of these, there were 16 new positive tests.
"Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days."
- Premier League state of play: Anything still possible
- Mohamed Salah doubt for Leicester after confirmed Covid test
- Mohamed Elneny isolating in Egypt after positive Covid test
The highest number of positive tests in one round of testing this season before this week was 10, which was recorded from September 21-27.
Trending
- £1bn since Fergie: Man Utd's transfers assessed
- Our England Euros XIs - now pick yours!
- Sixteen new positive coronavirus tests in PL
- Brundle: Hamilton humbled rivals in an immense F1 test
- 'Fury's record better than AJ? It's laughable!'
- Sterling and Henderson out of Iceland clash
- Wrexham: Reynolds, McElhenney set to finalise takeover
- 'Allen right to retire, I was wrong for him!'
- Hamilton opens up on 'another fire burning' after title
- Stroll, Leclerc among angry drivers after missed chance
The competition will resume on November 21 after the current international break.
Previous Premier League test results
Round 1: 31 Aug-6 Sep - 1,605 tested, with three testing positive.
Round 2: 7-13 Sep - 2,131 tested, with four testing positive.
Round 3: 14-20 Sep - 1,574 tested, with three testing positive.
Round 4: 21-27 Sep - 1,595 tested, with 10 testing positive.
Round 5: 28 Sep-4 Oct - 1,587 tested, with nine testing positive.
Round 6: 5-11 Oct - 1,128 tested, with five testing positive.
Round 7: 12-18 Oct - 1,575 tested, with eight testing positive.
Round 8: 19-25 Oct - 1,609 tested, with two testing positive.
Round 9: 26 Oct-1 Nov - 1,446 tested, with four testing positive.
Round 10: 2-8 Nov - 1,646 tested, with four testing positive.