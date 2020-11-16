Premier League: 16 new positive coronavirus cases in latest round of testing

A total of 1,207 players and club staff members were tested between November 9-15; Four positive cases were confirmed in last week's round of testing; Premier League continuing despite second lockdown

Monday 16 November 2020 21:16, UK

The Premier League has confirmed 16 positive coronavirus tests among players and staff in its latest round of testing.

A statement from the league read: "The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 9 November and Sunday 15 November, 1,207 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19.

"Of these, there were 16 new positive tests.

"Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days."

The highest number of positive tests in one round of testing this season before this week was 10, which was recorded from September 21-27.

The competition will resume on November 21 after the current international break.

Previous Premier League test results

Round 1: 31 Aug-6 Sep - 1,605 tested, with three testing positive.
Round 2: 7-13 Sep - 2,131 tested, with four testing positive.
Round 3: 14-20 Sep - 1,574 tested, with three testing positive.
Round 4: 21-27 Sep - 1,595 tested, with 10 testing positive.
Round 5: 28 Sep-4 Oct - 1,587 tested, with nine testing positive.
Round 6: 5-11 Oct - 1,128 tested, with five testing positive.
Round 7: 12-18 Oct - 1,575 tested, with eight testing positive.
Round 8: 19-25 Oct - 1,609 tested, with two testing positive.
Round 9: 26 Oct-1 Nov - 1,446 tested, with four testing positive.
Round 10: 2-8 Nov - 1,646 tested, with four testing positive.

