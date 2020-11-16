Mohamed Elneny: Arsenal midfielder isolating in Egypt after positive Covid test

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny is self-isolating in Cairo after testing positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with Egypt.

The 28-year-old tested positive after arriving in Togo with the Egyptian squad ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Tuesday.

Elneny is showing no symptoms and is now back in Cairo isolating.

The news was confirmed by his agent on Twitter and the Egyptian Football Association on Facebook on Monday evening.

Arsenal are in contact with Elneny and the Egyptian FA and will provide further updates.

Alan Nazmy, who represents the Arsenal midfielder, posted: "Elneny Positive Cov19 get well soon."

The Egyptian FA said Elneny was now self-isolating in line with medical protocols.

His positive test comes three days after Liverpool's Mohamed Salah suffered a similar fate while also on international duty with Egypt.

"The results of the medical swabs conducted by the national team upon arrival in Togo showed negative all except for Arsenal player Mohamed Elneny, whose result appeared positive without any symptoms," the EFA said on Facebook.

"The player immediately began to implement the special medical protocol for people infected with Covid-19."

Elneny has impressed for the Gunners having recently returned to the squad after spending last season on loan at Besiktas.

He has featured in five of the Gunners' eight Premier League games this season, including the entirety of their impressive 1-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Elneny's performances have prompted talk of a new contract for the midfielder - who has less than two years remaining on his current deal.

Aubameyang and Gabon team-mates sleep on airport floor

Image: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has experienced a lively trip with his Gabon team-mates

Elneny's Arsenal team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his Gabon squad were forced to spend the night sleeping on the airport floor ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Gambia.

Aubameyang used social media to highlight their plight after arriving at Banjul airport on Sunday, ahead of Monday's Group D clash in the Gambian capital.

The Gabon delegation were told they were not allowed to leave the airport because of an administrative problem and were forced to sleep on the floor before being allowed to leave in the morning after government intervention.

No reason was given for not allowing the team to exit the airport and head to their hotel after arrival. Gabon's federation posted pictures of the incident to its Facebook page but without any comment.

"Nice job CAF, it's as if we were back in the 1990s," Aubameyang posted on Twitter in a reference to previous foibles blamed on the Confederation of African Football.

