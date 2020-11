Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and team-mates sleep on airport floor ahead of Africa Cup of Nations qualifier

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his Gabon team-mates were forced to spend the night sleeping on the airport floor ahead of their vital Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Gambia.

Aubameyang used social media to highlight their plight after arriving at Banjul airport on Sunday, ahead of Monday's Group D clash in the Gambian capital.

The Gabon delegation were told they were not allowed to leave the airport because of an administrative problem and were forced to sleep on the floor before being allowed to leave in the morning after government intervention.

No reason was given for not allowing the team to exit the airport and head to their hotel after arrival. Gabon's federation posted pictures of the incident to its Facebook page but without any comment.

"Nice job CAF, it's as if we were back in the 1990s," Aubameyang posted on Twitter in a reference to previous foibles blamed on the Confederation of African Football.

"This will not demotivate us but people need to know and CAF need to take responsibility. [It is] 2020 and we want Africa to grow but this is not how we will get there," the Arsenal striker added later.

Gabon are top of the group standings, three points ahead of Gambia, who are seeking to reach the Nations Cup finals for the first time. The top two teams in the group, which also includes Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo, advance to the finals in Cameroon in early 2022.

Last week Aubameyang hit back at Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos for criticising his choice of celebration.

The Germany international recently insisted Aubameyang was not a good role model because he donned a mask - inspired by the film Black Panther - after he scored against Rennes in the Europa League back in March 2019.

Aubameyang had previously pulled out a number of different masks to celebrate goals during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

Image: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrated his second goal against Rennes in the Europa League in March by wearing a mask of the Marvel Comics character Black Panther

Kroos, speaking on the Einfach mal Luppen podcast via Sport Bild, made the comment: "Aubameyang once celebrated and took out a mask. That's where it ends with me.

"I don't think that's a good role model either. What nonsense."

While initially reluctant to respond to Kroos, Aubameyang then took aim at the World Cup winner.

Aubameyang said: "By the way. Does this @ToniKroos have Kids? Just to remember I did it for my son few times and I will do it again.

"I wish you have Kids one day and make them happy like this Junior School pupils. Talk and don't Forget #maskon #staysafe."