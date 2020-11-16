Arsenal first Premier League club to sign United Nations climate change initiative

Arsenal have become the first Premier League club to sign up a United Nations initiative for the sports industry to tackle climate change.

The London club have signed the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework, which seeks to align the global sports community with the goals of the Paris Agreement and support the ambition to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

Sky Sports are fellow signatories of the initiative, having in July become the first broadcaster to join. Other signatories include FIFA, the FA and the IOC.

"Arsenal is committed to leading the way on sustainability among Premier League clubs and we are proud to be the first club to sign up to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework," Arsenal operations director Hywel Sloman said.

Image: Arsenal say the club is 'proud' to be first Premier League side to sign initiative

"Together with our partners, we've already implemented a number of environmentally friendly practices across the club.

"We will continue to use the power and reach of Arsenal to inspire our global communities and push each other towards a more sustainable future."

The initiative aims to achieve its ambition by adhering to five principles; undertaking systematic efforts to promote greater environmental responsibility, reducing overall climate impact, educating on climate action, promotion sustainable and responsible consumption and advocating for climate action through communication.

Lindita Xhaferi-Salihu, Sports for Climate Action Lead at UN Climate Change, said: "Football inspires so many of us around the world and there is a remarkable potential for the game to become greener, more climate resilient and lead by example for millions of global fans.

"We are delighted to welcome Arsenal as the first Premier League club to the UN Sports for Climate Action community as we raise awareness of climate change and use this opportunity to make a difference together."