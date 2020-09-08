Hector Bellerin: Arsenal defender invests in Forest Green Rovers

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin is now the second largest shareholder at Forest Green Rovers

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has become a shareholder in League Two side Forest Green Rovers.

Bellerin says he has taken a minority holding in the club in order to help develop their environmental and ethical innovations.

Forest Green Rovers became fully vegan in 2015 and became the world's first carbon-neutral sports club in 2017.

The Spaniard has been outspoken about his passion for conservation and his ambition to tackle climate change, recently making a pledge which saw him plant 3,000 trees for every Arsenal victory during 'Project Restart'.

Speaking on joining the club's 'green revolution', Bellerin told the club's website : "I was really excited when I first discovered the opportunity to get involved at Forest Green Rovers - and the brilliant work the club is already doing. It's important that I invest in things I am passionate about - and I'm excited to help push football into having a sustainable future.

"Forest Green Rovers prove to clubs who say 'they don't have resources to be sustainable' - that it is possible. With the new stadium, being carbon neutral and vegan, the club is doing some mind-blowing work. People have a universal love of football, so there's no better industry to promote sustainability - and what we can do as football supporters to be more environmentally conscious.

"I became a vegan around three years ago and at first, I just wanted to try it and detox my body. Initially, I thought I'd eat meat as a 'treat' - but, being vegan just worked for me. After a month of being vegan, I felt stronger - and I didn't struggle with ankle injuries anymore. I began to feel more energetic on the pitch - and I began to notice a real difference."

Chairman Dale Vince said: "I like Hector's approach, his personal journey and the things he's trying to do - they make sense. I'm looking forward to working with him on our projects at FGR and this wider agenda we have a shared interest in."