Sky Sports’ Season of Sustainability: All live Premier League coverage to be albert certified

The albert certification will be stamped on Sky's football productions for the 2020/21 season

From the start of the 2020/21 season all Premier League and EFL matches shown live on Sky Sports will be certified 3-star albert sustainable productions.

Kicking off at Anfield on September 12, Liverpool vs Leeds United will be the first live Premier League broadcast to achieve certification for the highest standards of sustainable production.

The 'Season of Sustainability' is further progress on Sky's ambition to become net zero carbon by 2030, two decades ahead of government legislation.

Through the 'Season of Sustainability' Sky will talk directly to sports fans, encouraging them to make simple, everyday changes to reduce their carbon footprint as part of our Sky Zero campaign.

Steve Smith, executive director of content, Sky Sports said: "Seeing the albert certification stamped on our new season football productions is proud moment for the Sky Sports team.

"We've been working hard to make our live productions more sustainable and it's is a big achievement on Sky's overall ambition to be net zero carbon by 2030."

Tricia Duffy, a strategy advisor for BAFTA albert, said: "It's fantastic to see Sky setting themselves such ambitious targets. We are all aware of the impact sports production has on the environment but together through the efforts of the albert Sports Consortium, we are finding ways to reduce our carbon footprint as well as bringing the climate into the conversation on screen too.

"By setting themselves this goal, Sky is really showing what's possible when sustainability is at the top of the agenda."

Paul Molnar, the Premier League's director of broadcasting, said: "We are delighted that Premier League fixtures broadcast live on Sky will achieve the BAFTA albert certification. This is the latest positive step by Sky, the Premier League and our clubs, as we continue to work together to implement new and more environmentally friendly ways of operating.

"We remain committed to raising awareness of sustainability and this certification is a great way for us to follow on from the positive action delivered through the Sky Ocean Rescue campaign."

Liverpool begin their Premier League title defence against Leeds on Saturday

EFL chief executive David Baldwin said: "It is impressive to see Sky Sports setting such ambitious targets and leading the way with sustainable sports productions, not only in the action taken to make their broadcast operations from EFL matches more sustainable, but also as they have with their Sky Zero achievements to date.

"I would like to congratulate everyone at Sky Sports for taking a leading role in this area. EFL Clubs have worked to improve sustainability measures in recent years and it important that as a League we work with stakeholders to share best practice, continually improve and a make a collective contribution to this issue."

The certification is awarded to productions that meet the sustainable credentials of albert, the BAFTA and industry-backed consortium set-up to tackle the environmental impact of broadcasting and inspire audiences to act on a more sustainable future.

Sky Sports are committed to reach this level for all future football seasons and across other live sports broadcasts.

As well as all live on Sky Premier League, EFL and Carabao Cup matches, Sky Sports News' celebrated Transfer Deadline Day on October 5 will be a certified albert sustainable production; with the news organisation using its channels to inform audiences on environmental issues, as well as all the latest done deals.

Sky Zero 2020 achievements February 2020: Sky announces commitment to become net zero carbon by 2030 May 2020: Sky Sports wins the SVG One Planet Award for Sustainability in Sports TV June 2020: All Sky Originals from 2019 onward now certified CarbonNeutral® in the UK July 2020: Sky Sports become first broadcaster to sign up to UNFCCC’s Sports for Action Framework July 2020: Sky Sports confirmed as founding member of BAFTA albert Sports Consortium July 2020: Work begins on Sky Studios Elstree which will become the most sustainable film and TV production site in the world when it opens in 2022 September 2020: Sky Sports announces all Premier League, EFL and Transfer Deadline Day live broadcasts will be BAFTA albert certified

Over the last 12 months Sky Sports has expanded its use of remote productions, helping the broadcaster reduce employee travel to live events and cut its carbon footprint.

It has also worked with outside broadcast suppliers, encouraging them to #GoZero by writing in responsible business targets, such as zero single-use plastics policies.

Carbon literacy training has also been offered to all Sky Sports employees, with this being rolled out to presenters, commentators and pundits throughout the season.

In July, Sky Sports became the first broadcaster to sign up to the UNFCCC Sports for Climate Action Framework and is a founding member of BAFTA albert's Sports Consortium, a group dedicated to driving environmental improvement in the sports broadcasting industry.

Earlier this year, Sky announced it had achieved CarbonNeutral® certification for all of its UK Sky Original productions and received planning permission to build Sky Studios Elstree, what it is planning to be the most environmentally friendly TV studios in the world.

The albert certification will be included on Sky Sports' titles for Premier League, EFL, Carabao Cup and the EFL Trophy from the start of the season.

