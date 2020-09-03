EFL to trial return of supporters in two test events at Cambridge United

Cambridge United's Abbey Stadium was chosen to hold two test events

Cambridge United's Abbey Stadium will stage two test events trialling the return of supporters in line with the government's pilot scheme.

The EFL Trophy fixture against Fulham U21s (1,000 capacity) on September 8, and the opening Sky Bet League Two game of the 2020/21 season against Carlisle United (2,500 capacity) on September 12 will allow fan attendance.

Cambridge United have been chosen to host the two test events, having previously been part of a joint project by the EFL and the Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) that looked at the safe application of social distancing at football grounds.

BREAKING: @CambridgeUtdFC will welcome fans back to the Abbey next week!



Club chosen to host two test events in line with the Government's pilot scheme.



Full story ➡️ https://t.co/8sXGcFNd4r pic.twitter.com/7jDIFlXhFe — Cambridge United FC (@CambridgeUtdFC) September 3, 2020

Appropriate measures have been applied at the Abbey Stadium, with both terraces and seating arrangements available.

The two fixtures have been scheduled at the same venue in a short period of time, to allow for any learnings to be implemented quickly under the same conditions.

The insight received from this initial phase of matches taking place will test the application of the government's and SGSA's guidance for social distancing at sports grounds.

Cambridge United have yet to confirm the allocation and ticketing process for both fixtures.