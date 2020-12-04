Manchester United to install 1,500 barrier seats at Old Trafford in 2021

Manchester United are to install 1,500 barrier seats at Old Trafford early next year, raising the possibility of safe standing in future.

Following recommendations on stadium safety made in the Taylor Report after the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, all-seater venues have been mandatory in the top tiers of English football since 1994/95.

Managing director Richard Arnold said in April that United's "belief is that the introduction of barrier seats will enhance spectator safety in areas of the stadium where - as with other clubs - we have seen examples of persistent standing".

Trafford Council approved the plans to trial 1,500 barrier seats in the J Stand earlier in the year and installation is now due to start in early 2021. Fellow Premier League clubs Tottenham and Wolves have already installed barrier seating at their grounds.

Jim Liggett, venue operations director at United, told a fans' forum last month: "Following the hard work and campaigning on the part of MUST (Manchester United Supporters' Trust), we are delighted to provide a positive update on our barrier seating trial.

Image: Manchester United have not been able to welcome supporters to Old Trafford since March due to the coronavirus pandemic

"We now have confirmation from the SGSA (Sports Grounds Safety Authority) that we can make arrangements to install circa 1,500 seats with barriers in the J Stand area, as part of the proposed trial.

"Due to the ongoing impact of Covid and the fact that we are playing matches behind closed doors, the work to install the seats with barriers will commence early in the New Year.

"At this time, we are not aware of any further updates as to when the Government may take forward its manifesto commitment to introduce safe standing.

"On this note, we would like to put on record the positive and constructive work MUST have done behind the scenes to assist us with a safe and successful submission to the SGSA and look forward to continuing to work with them to

ensure an equally as successful trial as and when we have all our fans back at Old Trafford."

United are not currently allowed fans in the stadium as the region has been put in the Tier 3 category. Old Trafford last hosted supporters in the 2-0 Premier League derby win against Manchester City on March 8.

Solskjaer to be backed in summer transfer window

Meanwhile, Manchester United will back manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a long-term plan centred around summer transfer windows, according to the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

Woodward has come out in support of Solskjaer several times, most recently in November when the club released their first-quarter financial results and reported a 20 per cent fall in their revenue due to losses from ticket sales.

Solskjaer's position came under further scrutiny after defeats to Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir last month, but a run of four wins has lifted the club up to ninth in the Premier League and within a point of the Champions League round of 16.

Woodward said: "We recognise there's more hard work ahead to achieve the consistency needed to win trophies.

"But we see positive signs on the pitch and the training ground that reinforce our belief in the progress being made by Ole, his coaching team and the players."

