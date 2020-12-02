Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain. UEFA Champions League Group H.

Old Trafford.

Manchester United 1

  • M Rashford (32nd minute)
  • Fred (sent off 70th minute)

Paris Saint-Germain 3

  • Neymar (6th minute, 91st minute)
  • Marquinhos (69th minute)

Latest UEFA Champions League Odds

Manchester United 1-3 PSG: Neymar double dents United's qualification hopes as Fred sees red

Report as Group H is blown wide open and goes down to the final matchday

Wednesday 2 December 2020 22:02, UK

Neymar celebrates after putting PSG in front at Old Trafford
Image: Neymar celebrates after putting PSG in front at Old Trafford

Manchester United’s qualification to the last 16 of the Champions League hangs in the balance after PSG won a lively encounter 3-1 as Fred was sent off.

Neymar struck first for the visitors (5) in a game they couldn't afford to lose in Group H before Fred escaped with only a yellow card when pushing his head aggressively into Leandro Paredes.

United equalised - fortunately - when Marcus Rashford's effort deflected off Abdou Diallo (32) and wrongfooted Keylor Navas.

With the game ebbing and flowing, Antony Martial missed from six yards out and Edinson Cavani struck the crossbar with an exquisite chip but it was PSG who edged in front when Marquinhos (69) bundled home from close range.

Fred, who committed four fouls in total, received his marching orders less than a minute after United fell behind for a second booking, although replays showed he did get the ball.

Trending

PSG made the extra man count in the closing stages when Neymar rubberstamped the victory (90), leaving United still needing a point from their final game in RB Leipzig to qualify for the last 16.

More to follow...

Also See:

What's next?

United are back in action on Saturday with a trip to the London Stadium to play West Ham, live on Sky Sports. They then travel to Leipzig for their Champions League decider on Tuesday.

Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Sports Box Office