Harry Kane: Crystal Palace's Gary Cahill defends Tottenham forward over backing in criticism

Gary Cahill has defended Harry Kane over allegations the Tottenham forward's method of backing into opponents is dangerous.

Opposing fans have compiled videos on social media of Kane backing into opponents as they leap for the ball in the air, with the incidents resulting in the airborne player facing a potentially awkward fall.

Crystal Palace centre-back Cahill has played against Kane - and alongside him at international level - and sees nothing wrong with the England captain's approach.

"I think that's just part of football," Cahill told Sky Sports News ahead of Palace's match against Spurs on Sunday. "Again I think an element of that is being clever and experience and knowing when you can maybe draw a foul in.

"I've seen it numerous times when I was with England and training with Harry, that he just uses his body well. I think (Heung-Min) Son does the same - they use their body very well. They put their body in between the ball and yourself and any sort of contact, they know that potentially there could be fouls and in and around the box is dangerous.

"I study the opposition but I would say also you know the opposition, with players like that, you've seen them year after year so you know their strengths and it's just how best you can deal with them on the day."

The combination of Kane and Son has helped Spurs to the top of the Premier League table 11 games into Jose Mourinho's first full campaign in charge of the north London side.

Last weekend's 2-0 victory over Arsenal saw Son and Kane assist each other for a goal each as they took their Premier League tallies for the season to 10 and eight, respectively.

Cahill, whose Palace side moved up to 11th with a 5-1 thrashing of West Brom last weekend, is aware of the challenge the Eagles will face in attempting to stop Kane and Son.

"At the moment now they're phenomenal, they're in great form and I think they work together so well," Cahill said.

"It's a little bit strange - you're seeing Harry Kane coming a lot deeper in a lot of positions. I think obviously Son's got some great pace - he's got the legs to get in behind you, and Harry's finishing and obviously his passing, his awareness, his whole all-round game really is incredible.

"They've been playing for a long time together now, so they know each other inside and out, and I think it's just flourishing at the moment.

"And especially as well the team is giving them a platform to go and express themselves, because the team at the minute is looking really solid, really confident and they're really starting to build a bit of momentum now."

Cahill remembers 'classic Mourinho' criticism

Mourinho guided Spurs to a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League last season, having replaced Mauricio Pochettino in November 2019 with the club struggling in 14th place.

Despite a solid start, few expected Tottenham to feature in the title race ahead of this season, but Cahill, who played under Mourinho at Chelsea, has not been taken by surprise.

"One, they've got very good players," Cahill said. "Two, they've got a very good manager, and he's adapted the system to be robust and to be at the moment consistent in terms of their performances.

"It's no surprise to me. Obviously I worked with Jose, he's a winner, and they've got good players.

"With what you're seeing at the moment they're kind of starting to switch the way that they're thinking, and the manager will have a big part to play in that, and it's building momentum."

Mourinho's style of management has not always been for everyone, with several members of his Spurs squad - including England internationals Dele Alli and Harry Winks - currently appearing to struggle.

Cahill was a regular starter as Mourinho, in his second stint at Chelsea, won his third Premier League title in 2014-15, but even he and captain John Terry's status as key players did not protect them from the Portuguese's wrath.

Terry revealed earlier this year that having begun pre-season just months after winning the title, Mourinho told the central defensive duo that he would replace them by spending £100m on two new centre-backs if they didn't stop giving the ball away.

"I remember that to this day, that training session, so yeah there's a lot of truth in that," Cahill said.

"That was classic Mourinho, I think. He planted some things in your head that got you thinking and ultimately trying to drive you to get the best out of yourself, or to show him that he was wrong.

"Whatever the situation, [he was] very clever in the way he manages some situations."