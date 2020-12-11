Crystal Palace vs Tottenham preview, team news, kick-off, prediction, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Crystal Palace vs Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 2.15pm).

Team news

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has no fresh injury concerns for the visit of Tottenham.

Defender Tyrick Mitchell left training early on Friday with a cold but is expected to be fit.

Defender Martin Kelly (calf), goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey (thigh), right-back Nathan Ferguson (knee) and striker Connor Wickham (thigh) remain sidelined.

Tottenham hope to have Serge Aurier back.

The right-back did not play in Thursday's Europa League win over Royal Antwerp due to a knock, but should be fit at Selhurst Park.

Midfielder Erik Lamela is on the comeback trail after an Achilles injury, but is unlikely to be involved.

How to follow

Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur Sunday 13th December 2:00pm Kick off 2:15pm

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2pm on Sunday; kick-off at 2.15pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Free highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

At least 146 Premier League games will be shown live on Sky Sports in the 2020/21 season. The Premier League has further increased the number of televised games this season from 200 to 231, with over half of the extra fixtures set to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Overall, Sky Sports will be showing at least 146 Premier League matches live throughout the 2020/21 season, continuing to bring you all the latest twists, turns and shocks at the home of the Premier League.

There will also be two additional midweek programmes - one will be played across the weeks commencing January 11 and 18 and the second will be in the week commencing May 10. All of these games will be broadcast live.

You can also follow the action with our dedicated live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch free match highlights from every game shortly after full-time on our digital platforms and YouTube channel.

Jones Knows prediction

This is all about the onus. Keep a close eye on the onus.

Spurs surely can't sit back and soak up pressure in the same vein as they did in wins over Manchester City and Arsenal - the onus will be on them to make something happen as you can rest assured a Roy Hodgson team won't be doing that against so-called superior opposition. Don't be fooled by their 5-1 win at West Brom, this will be no-thrills football in the early stages from Palace.

Yet, Jose Mourinho is Jose Mourinho. He won't change a winning formula, especially one that has taken them top of the Premier League table and hasn't seen them concede a goal in over six hours of league football.

You get the feeling this match might turn into a 30-minute one. I'm sure if you offered up Mourinho and Hodgson a 0-0 at 60 minutes both would be snapping your hands off. That does make the 2/1 for a 0-0 at the break quite appealing.

Winning the football match is all that matters to Spurs these days. No one remembers the first 60 minutes in similar fixtures away to Burnley and West Brom, where they failed to score or even post an xG figure of above 0.5. But people do remember the final score: on both occasions it was 1-0 to Tottenham courtesy of a late smash and grab.

There's no need to change that winning formula.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Crystal Palace are winless in their last 10 Premier League meetings with Tottenham, with their 1-1 draw in this exact fixture last season ending a run of nine straight league defeats against them.

Tottenham have kept a clean sheet in 12 of their last 22 Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace (including eight in the last 10). Of all teams they've faced more than 10 times in the competition, they've not conceded in the highest % of games against the Eagles (55%).

20 of Tottenham's last 25 Premier League goals against Crystal Palace have been scored in the second half of games. However, all five of their strikes against them last season came in the opening 45 minutes.

Crystal Palace have hit at least four goals in two of their last four Premier League games - 4-1 and 5-1 wins over Leeds and West Brom respectively - having managed that feat just three times in their first 117 games under Roy Hodgson.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho has won 40 of his 63 Premier League London derbies (64%), the highest ratio of any manager to manage at least 20 in the Premier League. However, he is winless in his last two London derbies versus Crystal Palace (D1 L1).

Crystal Palace have lost 18 of their last 22 home Premier League matches against teams starting the day in the top-four of the league (W1 D3), with their only win that run coming in Roy Hodgson's first win as Eagles boss in October 2017 against Chelsea.

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke scored twice in his last Premier League appearance against West Brom, as many as he'd scored in his previous 31. The Belgian hasn't scored in consecutive league appearances since April 2017.

Pitch to Post Preview podcast

This week on the Pitch to Post Preview Podcast, Peter Smith is joined by Sky Sports News reporters James Cooper and Ben Ransom to discuss the Manchester derby, including whether David de Gea will be dropped, why John Stones is back in the City side, and how it could all play out.

Their colleague Michael Bridge is on the line to discuss Crystal Palace vs table-toppers Tottenham, plus Sky Sports Data Editor Adam Smith has the numbers behind Arsenal's attack and Liverpool's strength in depth - as well as his Pitch for what will happen in the Premier League this weekend!

Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox