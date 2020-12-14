Fabinho tackle on Ivan Cavaleiro not a penalty in Liverpool draw, Dermot Gallagher tells the latest Ref Watch

In the latest Ref Watch, Dermot Gallagher says Mohamed Elneny should have seen red for Arsenal and casts his eye over a VAR-filled draw between Fulham and Liverpool.

The former Premier League referee also casts his eye over two other incidents from Craven Cottage as Liverpool came from behind to draw against Scott Parker's side.

Read on for Gallagher's assessment of the major incidents...

1:07 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the fallout from Granit Xhaka's red card against Burnley has 'been resolved internally'

INCIDENT: Granit Xhaka was shown a straight red card following a VAR review after he grabbed Ashley Westwood by the throat early in the second half.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision.

DERMOT SAYS: The evidence is overwhelming - he grabs him by the throat. You have to be aware as a referee that players wind each other up - that happens. But you have to be disciplined.

You cannot grab somebody by the throat that violently and expect to still be on the field. It's absolutely inevitable once that was picked up by VAR and referred to Graham Scott that the red card was going to be produced.

0:58 Xhaka was sent off after a VAR review for grabbing Ashley Westwood by the throat

INCIDENT: Arsenal were perhaps fortunate not to be reduced to nine men when Mohamed Elneny was only shown a yellow card after he raised his hands to the face of James Tarkowski before a corner later in the second half

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Incorrect decision.

DERMOT SAYS: The incident was picked up and VAR felt they were tussling for the ball. But for me, Elneny can consider himself one of the luckiest players in the Premier League last weekend. If you do that, you run such a massive risk. If the red card had come out, he can't have had any complaints whatsoever.

3:03 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Fulham's draw against Liverpool in the Premier League

INCIDENT: Early in the game, there was a lengthy VAR check after Ivan Cavaleiro was fouled by Fabinho. There were questions over whether the Liverpool midfielder got something on the ball before the man. Referee Andre Marriner initially waved away the claims and after checking the pitchside monitor, stuck with his original decision.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision.

DERMOT SAYS: My gut reaction when I first saw it, I thought it was a penalty, but the more I've seen it, I don't think it is. I'm very pleased that Andre Marriner stuck to his original decision. He has gone on where the ball is moving and what he thinks, Andre thinks it's a corner and Fabinho has played it.

1:01 Patrice Evra and Graeme Souness felt that Fulham were denied a clear penalty against Liverpool when Fabinho tackled Ivan Cavaleiro in the box

There's so much doubt when you look at it over and over again, you look at it from different angles and it's definitely not clear and obvious. I think Andre was very strong and very correct to restart with a corner.

If you look at it, the pitch is very wet and I think he's slipping... It all depends which angle you look at it but I think it's a good tackle. The referee gave a corner and you can poll no end of people and you will not get an answer that will please everybody.

1:02 Jurgen Klopp felt Fulham's goal in the 1-1 draw with his Liverpool side shouldn't have stood following a push on Mo Salah

INCIDENT: Soon after, Bobby Decordova-Reid scored the opener for Fulham but there were questions about a foul in the build-up with Antonee Robinson pushing Salah in the back. However, after another VAR check, the goal stood.

Jurgen Klopp was unhappy with the decision, telling Sky Sports: "It's a clear foul, nothing else... I'm not sure what Lee Mason is doing at home, but that's not normal contact in football. It's enough contact to gain an advantage."

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision.

DERMOT SAYS: The referee has got the best view of this. There's no doubt whatsoever that Robinson places his hand on Salah. The only doubt is, when we touch a player, it's if you touch him or push him. There's no doubt Robinson puts his hands on his back and Salah feels them, but I don't think in any way, shape or form how he has pushed him like that or touched him, that it would catapult him forward like that. The referee has the best view, he can see whether it's a touch or a push and I would go with the referee - it's not enough to give a foul, play on.

5:12 Klopp conceded that the game could have been lost in the first half an hour but was pleased with his side's improvement in the next 60 minutes

INCIDENT: Liverpool were awarded a late penalty when a Gini Wijnaldum free-kick hit the arm of Aboubakar Kamara in the wall. Although his back was turned, his arm was raised high and the referee instantly pointed to the spot. Salah scored the resulting penalty.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision.

DERMOT SAYS: I don't think there's any debate for two reasons. Whenever free kicks are set up like that now, the referee will always tell the players 'don't raise your arms'. You see him jump and Kamara will say he has turned his back when it has struck him but his arms are high and that's the rule now.

If the arms are that high, irrespective of whether he meant to handle it or now, it's blocked the cross going in and therefore it's a penalty. I don't like refs simulating incidents but he simulated exactly what happened and you can see him say 'I've got no choice'.