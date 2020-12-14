Tottenham striker Harry Kane tops Premier League Power Rankings

Sky Sports and Budweiser, the King of Beers, have teamed up to bring you the weekly Power Rankings.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has topped the form chart again after his long-range effort bamboozled Vicente Guaita to break the deadlock in a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace - with team-mate Heung-Min Son (No 7) providing the assist.

Jack Grealish slipped from the summit into runner-up spot after his side snatched three points via a late penalty against Wolves, while Burnley stopper Nick Pope (No 3) produced a man-of-the-match display in a 1-0 win at Arsenal.

Leicester playmaker James Maddison (No 4) rekindled last season's form with a double in the 3-0 win over Brighton, while West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek (No 5) was among the goals again in a 2-1 win at Leeds.

5:36 A round-up of all the action from Match Week 12 in the Premier League

Southampton maintained their form with a 3-0 victory over Sheffield United, with Jan Bednarek (No 6) assisting the opener, Stuart Armstrong (No 9) getting on the scoresheet and Jannik Vestergaard (No 10) retaining a top-10 standing.

Manchester City produced an uncustomary toothless display in a goalless and uneventful derby against Manchester United at Old Trafford, with Riyad Mahrez (No 8) remaining City's form player but tumbling down the rankings.

Each club's top player

There were seven new table-toppers in the clubs' respective form charts, including Kane, Pope, Maddison, Bednarek, Yves Bissouma (Brighton), Bobby Decordova-Reid (Fulham) and Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).

Kings of the Premier League: November XI

Sky Sports and Budweiser, official partner of the Premier League and King of Beers, have joined forces to bring you the Kings of the Premier League show.

On the back of its resounding success last season, the debate returns to your screens on the first Friday of every month on Sky Sports Premier League.

Sky Sports presenter Adam Smith and two guests will build an ultimate XI from the top-performing players over the past month, pitting stats against gut as they compare data-driven form charts with Kings of the Match fan votes.

"This show really is the perfect way to pick the team of the month," according to Smithy. "It's never easy picking a dream XI, so let the debate commence."

The show's best bits will play out across Sky Sports' YouTube and the partnership will also deliver the weekly Power Ranking articles every Tuesday on the Sky Sports website and apps.

The third episode aired on Friday, December 4, with repeats on-demand, and the show will run throughout the first four months of the Premier League season.

Do the Premier League's statistical leaders make the cut in this month's XI, or do the fans' favourites earn starting berths? Tune into Sky Sports Premier League to find out...