Sky Sports and Budweiser present Kings of the Premier League

Sky Sports and Budweiser, official partner of the Premier League and King of Beers, have joined forces to bring you the Kings of the Premier League show.

On the back of its resounding success last season, the debate will return to your screens at 8pm on the last Friday of every month on Sky Sports Premier League.

Sky Sports presenter Adam Smith and two guests will build an ultimate XI from the top-performing players over the past month, pitting stats against gut as they compare data-driven form charts with Kings of the Match fan votes.

Kings Of The Premier League Friday 2nd October 8:00pm

"This show really is the perfect way to pick the team of the month," according to Smithy. "It's never easy picking a dream XI, so let the debate commence."

The show's best bits will play out across Sky Sports' YouTube and the partnership will also deliver the weekly Power Ranking articles every Tuesday on the Sky Sports website and apps.

Sky Sports' very own Jamie Carragher joins presenter, influencer and Arsenal fan Nicole Holliday for the first show as they lock horns, and occasionally agree, to assemble the ultimate team for September.

Image: Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher and Nicole Holliday join Smithy on Kings of the Premier League this Friday

Sarah Jones, Director of Planning at Sky Media, added: "We're determined to make this season's Kings of the Premier League bigger and better than the last, with increased social activity and the introduction of a squad selector element, which will give the fans even more of a say in who they think should be crowned king every month."

The show kicks off on Friday, October 2, with repeats on Saturday and Sunday, and will run throughout the first four months of the Premier League season.

Do the Premier League's statistical leaders make the cut in this month's XI, or do the fans' favourites earn starting berths? Tune into Sky Sports Premier League at 8pm on Friday to find out...