Premier League Power Rankings: Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin top

Sky Sports and Budweiser, official partner of the Premier League and King of Beers, have teamed up to bring you the weekly Power Rankings.

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin reached the chart summit this week after scoring his fifth goal of the season in a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace, to help the Toffees maintain their perfect start to the campaign.

Team-mate James Rodriguez (No 5) maintained his fine form with team-topping numbers for creating chances and attempted crosses at Selhurst Park - having scored during the 5-2 win against West Brom last week.

Sadio Mane edged into runner-up spot after getting on the scoresheet as Liverpool kept pace with their Merseyside rivals and Leicester in the 3-1 victory over Arsenal.

Tottenham winger Heung-Min Son (No 3) slipped down the chart and suffered a hamstring injury as Spurs only managed a 1-1 draw against Newcastle after referee Peter Bankes consulted with VAR to award the Magpies a controversial stoppage-time penalty.

Harry Kane (No 9) retained his standing among the top performers with his fifth assist of the campaign in the stalemate at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, teeing up Lucas Moura (No 56) to break the deadlock midway through the first half.

Reece James (No 10) recorded match-topping numbers for touches, attempted crosses and chances created in the 3-3 draw with West Brom, and Patrick Bamford (No 5) maintained his scoring streak with Leeds' winner against Sheffield United.

Jamie Vardy (No 8) scored a skilful flick and converted two penalties in a 5-2 win against Manchester City, while Tyrone Mings (No 4) got on the scoresheet and Emiliano Martinez (No 7) kept his second successive clean sheet as Aston Villa's cruised to a 3-0 win over Fulham.

Each club's top player

Jarrod Bowen tops the West Ham form chart after scoring twice in the 4-0 win over Wolves, while Andros Townsend's creative returns place him ahead of Wilfried Zaha at Crystal Palace.

Goalkeepers Karl Darlow and Aaron Ramsdale lead the way at their respective clubs, with Danny Ings returning to customary chart-topping form after netting his third goal this term with a matchwinner at Burnley.