Liverpool vs Man Utd: Jamie Carragher, Paul Merson, Paul Ince pick combined XIs - now select yours

We asked Jamie Carragher and Paul Ince to give their verdict on who makes the ultimate fantasy XI of players available ahead of Sunday's clash, with some difficult decisions to be made between the current champions and the in-form leaders.

Jamie Carragher's XI: Liverpool have the edge

"Liverpool at this moment have the edge on Manchester United, so they would always dominate these teams. A few years ago, David de Gea would have been straight in, but that is the role of Alisson right now.

"The big decision for me was at centre-back, Harry Maguire has a really tough time at the start of the season, but I have really admired the way he's come out of that with the performances he has shown. That's a testament to his mentality.

"Fabinho is not a centre-back, so United supporters may argue for Victor Lindelof or Eric Bailly, but Fabinho has been Liverpool's best player this season at centre-back. He's looked like a centre-back, so there is no doubt there.

"Bruno Fernandes is a shoo-in; he's been one of the stars of the Premier League this season. I also had to have Marcus Rashford in the team.

"Was I going to leave Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane out? No, they are two of the first picks in there. I love Roberto Firmino, but I am a huge admirer of Rashford and had to find a position for him, and those three are the best attacking players at both clubs."

Paul Ince's XI: Pogba has world-class potential

"Paul Pogba gives you something different. The way he's playing at the moment, it's the Pogba we haven't seen often for the last year and a half.

"Whether it's down to the arrival of Fernandes, or being behind Scott McTominay and Fred at times, it's been a shock to him, but he's come in and played really, really well. He's potentially a world-class player, he hasn't shown that, but he is.

"I'm not sure Jamie went for the right balance with his team, but I have. I'm not too sure about Thiago. He's struggled with injuries and to pick him here would be on the back of what he did at Bayern Munich, the Premier League is different and I'm not sure you need two holding midfielders.

"All of the front three can play all across the front, they can interact in all of the three positions."

