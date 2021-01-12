Gary Neville tells Manchester United to 'get carried away' after going top of Premier League

Gary Neville has refused to rule out Manchester United winning the Premier League after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side went top and encouraged United fans to "get carried away" ahead of Sunday's clash with Liverpool.

United's deserved 1-0 victory over Burnley has propelled them three points clear of champions Liverpool and top of the Premier League at the 17-game mark for the first time since their 2012/13 title-winning season under Sir Alex Ferguson.

It represents an astonishing turnaround for United since losing at home to Arsenal in early November and Sky Sports pundit Neville is relishing the situation - and the utterly unexpected sight of United above Liverpool in the league table.

"I don't think anyone is saying Manchester United will win the league but the fact that they are in a title fight…wow. I never would have imagined it," said Neville.

"It's a strange season. Why shouldn't Manchester United fans believe? Why shouldn't this side believe? Look at the front three, look at that midfield four, look at Bruno Fernandes - they have some fantastic players.

"The other teams aren't in great form. Man City are sitting there cool and calm, nobody is really talking about them, but they are hitting very good form and that is a real danger. But in the next few days it is time to have a little bit of fun. It won't be a comfortable few days for Liverpool."

Against all odds, United will end the week six points clear of Liverpool if they win at Anfield in the Super Sunday clash live on Sky Sports, but does Neville really believe United could finish the campaign as champions?

"l believe these players feel they can have a really special season. It's odd, it's changing every single week, you don't know what is going to happen and there's an element of unpredictability and Manchester United could exploit that."

Paul Pogba's second-half volley secured United's latest away victory with Burnley failing to land a single shot on target.

"It's a big win, to go top of the league before Sunday feels like a big moment in the sense that six to eight weeks ago you wouldn't have thought Manchester United would have been anywhere near this position.

"Yet, now, they find themselves with something building, the spirit is growing as you could see with the way they celebrated with each other, there's a resilience built off some performances which haven't been great all the time away from home but they have won when they haven't been at their best. You get confidence from that and now United are starting to play better. The players they have who are really top quality are starting to show those moments in a more consistent fashion.

"It's a little bit more exciting and l am going to enjoy these next three or four days!

"Liverpool were the best team in the league last season by a stretch. Eight weeks ago, they were probably everybody's absolute certainties to win the league. I don't think people are veering away from that too much and this isn't a moment to get carried away. We know full well how quickly this season has turned around: it was Chelsea four weeks ago and Man Utd looked dead, but it is all turning around again.

"But it shouldn't stop Manchester United fans get carried away in the next few days. Why shouldn't they? It's been a really difficult few years and there have been times when Manchester United have looked a million miles away from the top of the league. So to be top of the league, three points clear of a really good Liverpool side, in January, isn't expected."

