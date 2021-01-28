Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool player ratings: Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah star in win

TOTTENHAM

Hugo Lloris - 4

Saved well from Sadio Mane before Liverpool's opening goal but he could have done more to cut out the cross to Roberto Firmino. Seemed locked to his line when allowing the ball run across his six-yard box then failed to deal with Mane's shot for the second. A poor night.

Serge Aurier - 5

The Spurs right wing-back tried to get forward but might have done more to support Joe Rodon who would surely have welcomed the cover up against Mane. Aurier ended up failing to offer much either defensively or offensively for his side before being subbed at the break.

Joe Rodon - 4

It was evident early on that Rodon was being troubled by Mane on that right side of defence and this turned into a nightmare game for him. No great surprise when he was drawn out of position for the first goal and he then made a mess of his clearance for Liverpool's third.

Eric Dier - 5

Some decent work but his performance will be remembered for failing to cut out the ball for Liverpool's opening goal and losing the ball in the build-up to the second. He expected Lloris to claim the first, and understandably so, but should not have let Firmino have his tap in.

Ben Davies - 5

The only naturally left-footed player on the pitch for the home side in the first half, Davies managed to keep Mohamed Salah relatively quiet for 45 minutes but did end up playing Mane onside for the first goal. Moved to left-back when Tottenham changed shape at the interval.

Matt Doherty - 4

Playing in an unfamiliar left wing-back role, Doherty's instinct was to come inside and that robbed Spurs of some thrust on that flank in the opening 45 minutes. Switched to right-back for the second half and was promptly turned by Mane for Liverpool's second goal. Poor.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 7

More is asked of Hojbjerg without Moussa Sissoko for company in midfield but he looked up to the challenge for much of this game with some neat distribution and that now trademark appetite to win the ball. Also scored the fine goal that briefly dragged Spurs back into the game.

Tanguy Ndombele - 6

Looked like it might be his night when one driving run appeared to have set up Heung-Min Son to score early on only for it to be disallowed for offside. One of the form men in this Spurs side, it was another display loaded with lovely touches and clever twists and turns.

Steven Bergwijn - 6

Missed chances in the first meeting between the sides this season and Jose Mourinho has not forgotten it but Bergwijn is still fending off competition for his place with his diligent work. Set up Son for a chance in the first half and provided the assist for Hojbjerg in the second.

Heung-Min Son - 5

Thought he had beaten Alisson to open the scoring early on and spurned another opportunity to give his side the lead soon after. Looked like his goal would be a matter of time but the service dried up for him after Harry Kane's withdrawal at half-time.

Harry Kane - 5

Seemed certain to have some fun with the Liverpool high line when he fed Son for the disallowed goal but his evening was soon ruined by injury. Twice he went down before being removed by Mourinho at the halfway stage and Spurs fans will be anxiously awaiting news now.

SUBS

Erik Lamela - 5

Came on to play on the right side of Tottenham's attack when Kane had to go off but did very little as the game started to go away from the home team in that second half.

Harry Winks - 5

Came on to give Spurs some control and freed up Ndombele to play in a more advanced position after the break. Got a slight touch when Salah looked to have made it three.

Gareth Bale - 5

Late introduction for the man who once scored two goals against Liverpool to win a Champions League final but never seemed likely to have the same impact in this one.

LIVERPOOL

Alisson - 6

Mostly a spectator. Given no chance by Hojbjerg for Tottenham's goal with a stop from Son after 30 minutes amounting to his only save of the night.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 9

The tide of public opinion has turned against Alexander-Arnold of late but his ambition was undimmed on Thursday night as he underlined what an asset he is to any team. Having played throughout the first half as an auxiliary attacker, he was still far enough up the pitch after the restart to rifle in Liverpool's second and then created the champions' third with the searching cross that Mane smashed in.

Joel Matip - 5

Far from reassuring even before his half-time substitution. Looked shaky at best and seemed to have little idea as to Son's whereabouts for most of the first half. Are Liverpool really not going to buy a centre-half before the window shuts?

Jordan Henderson - 7

Still doing a very solid job in the unfamiliar position of centre-half, albeit with the caveat Liverpool's defence was largely untested for the final 60 minutes. Expect Henderson to be in defence for a couple more weeks at least following Matip's withdrawal and the news of an injury to Firmino.

Andy Robertson - 6

Quiet - and so much so that you wondered if it was a deliberate and designed tactic for Alexander-Arnold to rampage forward while Robertson stood back and tucked in alongside Henderson.

James Milner - 6

No lack of effort or extortion, but offered little to convince that Liverpool have a ready-made solution to their 'third midfielder issue' whenever Henderson has to line up in defence. Build-up play lacked crispness and reluctance to run in behind Tottenham's 10-man defence was a source of frustration.

Thiago - 7

Surely the best passer in the Premier League. There was a moment in the first half when he pinged a crossfield pass with the outside of his foot purely, it seemed, just for the sheer fun of it. Cautioned for a rather rash tackle, his evening ended early after a nasty clash of heads, but with Thiago it's all about the passing.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 7

It's only if and when he leaves in the summer that we'll realise how important Wijnaldum is to the balance and power of Liverpool's midfield.

Firmino - 7

Not quite at his best but offered plenty in terms of build-up and link play, and was in the right place at the right time to put Liverpool ahead on the stroke of the interval.

Mohamed Salah - 8

Has been strangely hesitant and subdued in recent weeks, but buzzed around the Tottenham defence with real menace throughout. Should have scored a goal of his own within 30 seconds of the restart before having a 'goal' rather harshly ruled out by VAR. If you've taken him out of your Fantasy Football team of late, it may be worth considering a recall.

Sadio Mane - 8

If at first you don't succeed: Missed a golden opportunity to score in the opening minute, was twice denied by Lloris thereafter, but finally made the breakthrough just before the break to create Firmino's unmissable opener. Then claimed another assist immediately after the break when his shot was palmed out to Alexander-Arnold before adding the gloss to the scoreline with a rasping finish.

🔴 Sadio Mane has scored @LFC’s 800th PL away goal. The Reds are the fourth team to reach that milestone



Most PL away goals:

9️⃣3️⃣5️⃣ Man Utd

8️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ Arsenal

8️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Chelsea

8️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ LIVERPOOL#TOTLIV pic.twitter.com/IbYaV88Hfw — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 28, 2021

Subs

Nat Phillips - 6

Was booked within a few minutes of his introduction but, with Kane off the pitch, that was pretty much the extent of his involvement.

Curtis Jones - N/A

Given the final 10 minutes.

Divock Origi - N/A

Given half that.