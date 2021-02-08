Mike Dean: Referee granted request not to officiate weekend Premier League fixtures following death threats

Mike Dean will not referee a game in the Premier League this weekend after his request to stand down was granted.

The 52-year-old and his family received death threats on social media after Dean had been involved in two controversial incidents last week.

The referee showed a red card to West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek for catching Aleksandar Mitrovic with his elbow late on during Saturday's goalless draw at Fulham and also sent off Southampton defender Jan Bednarek in the midweek 9-0 defeat at Manchester United.

Both of the decisions - which followed Dean reviewing each incident on the pitchside monitor after consulting VAR - have since been overturned following an appeal.

Dean asked to be stood down from the next round of Premier League fixtures and was not included on the match officials list for the forthcoming weekend.

Dean will be in charge of the FA Cup fifth-round tie between Leicester and Brighton on Wednesday night, but is missing from the Premier League list which was published on Tuesday afternoon.

