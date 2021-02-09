Premier League launches No Room for Racism Action Plan

The plan outlines a series of commitments aimed at creating greater access to opportunities and career progression for Black, Asian and other minority ethnic groups in football, and actions to eradicate racial prejudice

The Premier League has reaffirmed its commitment in the fight against racism

The Premier League has launched a No Room For Racism Action Plan to build on the existing moves taken to promote equality, diversity and inclusion.

The plan outlines a series of commitments aimed at creating greater access to opportunities and career progression for Black, Asian and other minority ethnic groups in football, and actions to eradicate racial prejudice.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: "Football is a diverse sport, which brings together communities and cultures from all backgrounds.

"This diversity has made the game stronger on the pitch and it is vital we ensure this is reflected across all areas of the game."

No Room for Racism Action Plan Commitments

Increase diversity in leadership positions Increase representation of coaches from BAME backgrounds Ensure every player has the opportunity to achieve their potential inside or outside of football Support young people by promoting aspiration, education and pathways to opportunities Continue to take action against all form of racism, wherever it occurs Support club in setting a framework and clear targets to embed equality, diversity and inclusion across their organisation

Masters added: "The No Room For Racism Action Plan underpins the Premier League's continued commitment to promoting equality and tackling discrimination.

"It builds on the wide-ranging work undertaken by clubs, aiming to ensure that everyone can achieve their potential, regardless of background.

"There is no place for racism in our sport and the Premier League will continue to take action against all forms of discrimination so that football is inclusive and welcoming for all."

Earlier this week, the Football Association called on the Government to act quickly in the fight against racism after Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe and Lauren James, a forward for the club's women's team, were both targeted on social media.

Last month the Duke of Cambridge, president of the FA, described the racist abuse aimed at footballers as "despicable" and urged it "must stop now".

This followed United trio Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Tuanzebe being the target of racism, while West Brom's Romaine Sawyers and Chelsea full-back Reece James - brother of Lauren - were also sent racist messages on social media during January.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden described the abuse as "absolutely shocking" and warned a change in the law would see social media companies "more accountable for what happens on their platforms".

