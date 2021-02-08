Manchester United players Axel Tuanzebe and Lauren James suffered abuse over weekend; FA statement condemned the online racism footballers are facing from "keyboard warriors who hide in a world of impunity", adding it will do "everything we can to stamp discrimination out of the game"

Government to make social media companies more accountable after further racist abuse of footballers

The government says it will change the law to make social media companies more accountable for content on their platforms following recent racist abuse.

Oliver Dowden, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, described the abuse targeted at players as "absolutely shocking" and called a meeting to discuss the recent spate of cases.

His comments came after the FA called on the government and social media companies to act quickly in the fight against online racist abuse after Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe and Lauren James became the latest players to be targeted.

Mr Dowden tweeted: "Online racist abuse of footballers is absolutely shocking & must stop. In advance of this recent spate of cases, I called a mtg [meeting] to hear first-hand accounts of the daily abuse players receive and the awful toll it takes on them.

"We are going to change the law to make social media companies more accountable for what happens on their platforms & they can start showing their duty of care to players today by weeding out racist abuse now.

"Players must not be abused for doing their jobs, enough is enough."

In a strong 127-word statement, the FA offered its support to the United players after another weekend overshadowed by footballers suffering racist abuse.

Tuanzebe was again the subject of racism, having also been on the receiving end last month.

Manchester United Women forward James, the sister of Chelsea defender Reece, who was also subjected to racist abuse in recent weeks, was sent a comment which contained the monkey emoji on Instagram on Sunday.

An FA statement read: "It has been yet another weekend where players are facing discriminatory abuse and having to deal with anonymous keyboard warriors who hide in a world of impunity. At The FA, we believe that enough is enough.

"We will continue to do everything we can to stamp discrimination out of the game, but we implore government to act quickly and bring in the appropriate legislation so this abuse has real-life consequences.

1:37 Kick It Out's Troy Townsend says football players are tired of 'conversations' being held over social media abuse and urged firms to take tougher action

"Social media companies need to step up and take accountability and action to ban abusers from their platforms, gather evidence that can lead to prosecution and support making their platforms free from this type of abhorrent abuse.

"We stand with Lauren James, Axel Tuanzebe and every victim of discrimination in all its forms. It's time for change."

Sky Sports News has contacted Twitter and Facebook for comment.

In response to the abuse received by Tuanzebe, a spokesperson for Facebook - which owns Instagram - told Sky Sports News earlier on Sunday: "There is no place for hate speech on Instagram and we have taken action to remove accounts and comments following the abuse received by Axel Tuanzebe this weekend.

"We are always working on new ways to tackle racism on Instagram and will have more to share soon."

James posted on her social media account that she was "bored" of the treatment she was receiving online and urged Instagram to do more.

"Instagram on a real need to do something about it, or they will lose so many individuals on their platform - because that's the only way they will actually listen," said United forward James.

"Could even just remove any emojis with racist meanings. Too easy for some kid to press a few emojis in order to try and grab some attention. Too much talk around these days, and nothing ever gets done. Usual story."

In a further post on Monday morning, James said: "Thank you everyone for their support over the last 24 hours. Unfortunately it's not the first time and won't be the last, but we don't have to just accept it. We have to continue to shout and make a noise until actual actions take place.

"I'm not someone who says a lot, maybe it's because I'm young, maybe it's because it opens you up to further abuse, but I couldn't stay quiet for any longer.

"If we are all together then we can make a difference. To anyone else who receives the same abuse but doesn't speak up, suffers alone, and don't have the people around them that I do, stay strong and know that we are fighting this as one."

Bristol Rovers defender Mark Little was also sent monkey emojis on Instagram, and he brought the abuse to light in a post on Twitter, with the caption: "Happy Sunday".

In a club statement, Rovers said: "There is no place in sport or society for racism. Racism and discrimination will not be tolerated at Bristol Rovers."

Brighton forward Aaron Connolly deleted all of his social media accounts last week following abusive messages after he missed a goalscoring chance during Brighton's win over Tottenham on January 31.

Connolly received criticism about his personal life and performances.

"You don't like to have that type of criticism, especially when you're trying to learn the game and find your feet in the Premier League," said Brighton boss Graham Potter.

