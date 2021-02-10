Premier League may expand board over diversity targets after announcing 'No Room For Racism' action plan

The Premier League is expected to consider whether to expand its board after announcing a 'No Room For Racism' action plan.

The Premier League board - Gary Hoffman (chair), Richard Masters (chief executive) and Kevin Beeston (non-executive director) - are also in talks over a replacement for non-executive director Claudia Arney, who left the organisation at the end of January.

A decision has yet to be made over Arney's successor and the Premier League says it is "committed to increasing diversity in leadership positions in all areas, creating a workforce which reflects the diversity of our industry and communities. The Premier League will create new pathways for people from underrepresented groups into Executive and Board roles in the League, clubs and related organisations."

Image: Chief Executive Richard Masters is one of four people on the Premier League board

The Premier League is expected to consider whether a four-person board is sufficient, or needs to be increased.

By 2026, it aims to have two board members of female representation and one board member of Black, Asian or minority ethnic representation.

By 2031, the Premier League aims for 40 per cent female representation at board level and 20 per cent Black, Asian or minority ethnic representation.

Premier League clubs are required to approve the constitution of the board and follow the rules of the Football Association's 'Articles of Association'.

Separately, the FA is recruiting for the role of chair, following the resignation of Greg Clarke in November, and an appointment is expected late-March at the earliest.

Image: The FA are looking for a replacement for former Chairman Greg Clarke

"I wouldn't rule anyone out at this stage," Mark Bullingham, FA chief executive, told Sky Sports News in November. "But when you look at the qualities we want, running the board very well, it might be hard for someone who hasn't done it before. Some footballers might have operated in that environment, but some might not."

He said: "We are absolutely committed to getting a diverse shortlist and then picking the best candidate from that shortlist. We're confident that we can do that. There have been some brilliant candidates that have already been in touch through various recruitment agencies."

Clarke resigned from his position and apologised over "unacceptable and offensive" remarks about diversity to a parliamentary select committee.