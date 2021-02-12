Sky Worlds to show Arsenal vs Leeds live in virtual reality

Following the launch of Sky Worlds, the in-stadium thrill of live football matches is now available to all Sky VIP customers, offering them the chance to immerse themselves in a virtual experience from selected Premier League matches.

Sky Worlds allows Sky VIP customers to hop around the ground to watch the action from amazing new viewing positions, recreating the experience of attending games in the highest visual quality available in VR.

Available now on Oculus Quest headsets, Sky Worlds is a virtual reality sports viewing experience like no other, with Arsenal taking on Leeds, February 14, live on Sky Sports, following a string of successful broadcasts.

This app is crazy! The 180 view of the live football is so good, just like being at the match in the stands. I really do love it!

"Sky Worlds is a fantastic example of how technology can help replicate real-life experiences and create truly transformative viewing experiences, something that is so important right now given the limitations fans have attending live events in person," said Matt McCartney, Head of Immersive Technology at Sky.

"Our work with Sky is the culmination of four years of effort and testing," said Miheer Walavakar, co-founder and chief executive officer of LiveLike. "To do this with the leading broadcaster and top global league is affirming of our comprehensive, customizable unique immersive experience and viewing capabilities."

Watch the video above to get a preview of what to expect, and click here to download the app to your Oculus Quest now!