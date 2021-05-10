Premier League predictions: Kelechi Iheanacho to star in Leicester win at Manchester United, Eberechi Eze can trouble Southampton in goal-fest

Jones Knows provides his predictions and betting insights into the midweek action. He thinks Leicester can secure their top-four status with a win at Man Utd.

Manchester United vs Leicester, Tuesday 6pm

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's comeback kings did it again on Sunday, taking their points haul to 31 for points gained from losing positions this season. Only Newcastle United's return of 34 points in the 2001/02 season from losing positions betters what United have produced in the turnaround stakes this season and they still have four games to surpass them. They can be backed at 12/1 with Sky Bet to win this game from behind. I've seen worse bets.

Leicester find themselves in a tricky spot with their first FA Cup final since 1969 on the horizon but points still needed to secure a top-four finish, although West Ham's defeat on Super Sunday has eased that pressure somewhat.

Brendan Rodgers could ring the changes for this one, as could Solskjaer with United playing again on Thursday, which makes predicting an outright scoreline trickier than usual. What we do know is Harry Maguire will be missing for United, therefore organisation could be lacking without their skipper and an early goal could make this game a very pleasant watch. On that basis, I'll have a tickle on the away win.

Kelechi Iheanacho will be popular to find the net again. However, no longer is he just a goalscorer, Rodgers has managed to eke out huge improvement in his creative skill in and around the box. That makes him an interesting proposition when it comes to the player assist market for this game which should produce goals. Iheanacho has created 16 chances for his team-mates in his last seven matches, including grabbing an assist in two of his last three. With Maguire out, Leicester should find plenty of routes to goal and the 6/1 for Iheanacho to grab another assist is too big.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-2

BETTING ANGLE: Kelechi Iheanacho to register one or more assists (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Southampton vs Crystal Palace, Tuesday 8.15pm, live on Sky Sports

QPR fans must have let out plenty of sights this season watching Eberechi Eze play in Roy Hodgson's rigid Crystal Palace side with assistant Ray Lewington barking orders at him surrounding his defensive duties down the left flank. As he's shown in flashes, this is a special player, who deserves an attacking platform on which to be showcased. Don't restrict him.

"Hallelujah", many cried then, as he was unleashed centrally in the win over Sheffield United at the weekend and was the game's outstanding player, creating and scoring a goal.

With Palace safe from relegation, surely Hodgson will continue to give Eze license to express himself in this fixture. My eyes have been drawn to the 22/1 with Sky Bet for him to score from outside the box, something he has done twice already this season. Should be an open game, this one.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-2

BETTING ANGLE: Eberechi Eze to score from outside the box (22/1 with Sky Bet)

Image: Eberechi Eze starred at Bramall Lane

Chelsea vs Arsenal, Wednesday 8.15pm, live on Sky Sports

This fixture gave me one of my betting highlights of the season when Arsenal surprised many by beating Chelsea. It was the perfect example of sticking with what you believe when the world is telling you the exact opposite. Am I following in Arsenal once again? No chance.

Chelsea are managed by Thomas Tuchel not Frank Lampard now and all their key performance data shows they now have a clear identity that revolves around gaining control of the match and limiting the opposition to little space between the lines. Arsenal try to do the same but don't have the tactical nous or personnel to pull it off.

A home win will be a popular selection with punters - but I would advise ignoring the 8/11 with Sky Bet and concentrate on Chelsea to win and under 3.5 goals in the match (Chelsea to win 1-0, 2-0, 2-1 or 3-0) at an odds-against price of 13/8.

From the 16 wins Tuchel has overseen since taking charge, 15 of them have been accomplished with one of the aforementioned scorelines. So if you fancy the home win, it's certainly the way to go rather than just simply take a very skinny price.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-0

BETTING ANGLE: Chelsea to win and under 3.5 goals (13/8 with Sky Bet)

Aston Villa vs Everton, Thursday 6pm, live on Sky Sports

Aston Villa

Everton Thursday 13th May 5:00pm Kick off 6:00pm

Everton are a tough watch but you can't quibble with their defensive excellence once hitting the front. Carlo Ancelotti's team have won every game away from Goodison Park when scoring the opening goal, therefore they have yet to drop any points from losing positions away from home. That was on full show in the gritty win over West Ham, who had 344 passes in the second half from 67 per cent possession but created next to nothing as the Everton back five, protected by Tom Davies and Allan, saw their job out.

It will be a similar approach at Villa Park. Sit, soak and hit on the break with Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. And why not - only the two Manchester clubs have won more points on the road this season (36). I'm happy to play another low-scoring Everton win. They are a very short price though at 8/5 with Sky Bet. My eyes are drawn to the cards market instead.

Allan was terrier-like in the win at West Ham, making four tackles and picking up a booking for one of two cynical challenges. It's his forte. He's picked up seven yellows this season, including three in his last five. The 16/5 odds for another look generous.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-1

BETTING ANGLE: Allan to be carded (16/5 with Sky Bet)

Manchester United vs Liverpool, Thursday 8.15pm, live on Sky Sports

This prediction is being written before United's clash with Leicester on Tuesday and who knows what kind of team Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will field? But surely, we're owed a cracker here, aren't we? Four of the last seven meetings between these giants have ended 0-0, spoiling many a Super Sunday along the way. This one just might be different. There's no real tension at play. Unlike previous meetings there's no talk of titles and United are comfortably set in the runners-up spot and already in the Europa League final.

Liverpool have more to play for with a top-four chase on the line but Jurgen Klopp won't be changing his style despite the circumstances. With the shackles off, I think it will be front-football vs front-football, which aligns with how the markets see this with the over 3.5 goals line set at 13/8 with Sky Bet. Punters are expecting goals.

This hope of an end-to-end encounter does rest on an early goal, though. And that's what my eyes are drawn to. Despite their high-flying season, only Crystal Palace have conceded more goals in the opening 10 minutes of matches this season than United (seven). They are slow starters. United may be jaded after their clash with Leicester and the two-day turnaround and Liverpool have the tools to get at United early to score in the opening 10 minutes - as they did in their recent 1-1 with Newcastle. The 3/1 for the first goal to come before the 10th minute looks fair.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-2

BETTING ANGLE: First goal of the match to be scored before 10th minute (3/1 with Sky Bet)