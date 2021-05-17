Premier League predictions: Burnley to hold Liverpool

Jones Knows provides his predictions and betting insights as he tips Burnley to dent Liverpool's Champions League hopes.

Everton vs Wolves, Wednesday 6pm, live on Sky Sports - Win £250,000 with Super 6!

For those on the 8/1 with Sky Bet for Everton to finish in the top six, like myself, Sunday evening's debacle against Sheffield United was a tough watch. Carlo Ancelotti's men looked the team set for a return back to the Sky Bet Championship, not the Blades. Everton created an expected goal figure of just 0.19 in the second half - the second lowest posted by a team after the break against the Blades this season. A quite pathetic performance when so much was on the line.

I tend not to let emotion play a part in my betting-based decisions but the Toffees have got me riled up too much. They are odds-on for victory here, which is easily ignored despite fans being back in the ground.

I'm going to tentatively play the away win for Wolves without much confidence, it must be said. The bet to attack, though, is for Adama Traore to grab an assist at a juicy 6/1 with Sky Bet. He is ending the season strongly down the right for Wolves and created three chances for his team-mates that weren't finished vs Spurs. That takes his total to 13 chances created in his last five matches. Another assist is due.

SUPER 6 PREDICTION: 1-2

BETTING ANGLE: Adama Traore to register an assist (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Newcastle vs Sheffield United, Wednesday 6pm, live on Sky Sports - Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Newcastle United

Sheffield United Wednesday 19th May 5:00pm Kick off 6:00pm

These end-of-season matches in front of a crowd are made for players like Allan Saint-Maximin. One of life's true entertainers. I'm expecting him to put on a show with the paying public back at St James' Park against the Blades, who remember, are still the league's worst team despite their well-deserved victory at Everton. The flying Frenchman has showcased a liking for tormenting Sheffield United, scoring in both of his meetings with them.

Surprisingly, that covers a third of his entire Premier League goal return in the Premier League for the Toon. He's only scored six times. A statistic he'll be looking to beef up. Starting here.

SUPER 6 PREDICTION: 2-0

BETTING ANGLE: Allan Saint-Maximin to score first (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Image: Allan Saint-Maximin can score first at 11/2

Tottenham vs Aston Villa, Wednesday 6pm, live on Sky Sports - Win £250,000 with Super 6!

I was at Selhurst Park covering Villa's clash with Crystal Palace and came away a little perplexed regarding their nervousness when in front. They crumbled under the Palace pressure despite holding what seemed a comfortable lead and Dean Smith was angry at their inability to see the job through. It's been a continuing theme in recent weeks, too. Villa have dropped 14 points from winning positions over their past seven fixtures, taking the lead in five of those matches before allowing the opposition back in.

So, the smart play is to follow that trend once again in this one. The 7/1 with Sky Bet about Tottenham coming from behind to win a match where they'll be going all-out for maximum points seems a tad generous.

SUPER 6 PREDICTION: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: Tottenham to win from behind (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, Wednesday 7pm - Win £250,000 with Super 6!

I feel I owe Crystal Palace an apology. They showed against Southampton and Aston Villa that despite having nothing to play for in the Premier League, their competitive streak remains. On the beach? Not a chance.

Going forward in the second half vs Villa, they were an exciting outfit to watch with Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke and Eberechi Eze showing great chemistry. I hope Roy Hodgson allows them to express their creative flair on what could be his final game as Palace boss at Selhurst Park. Arsenal look woefully short at 1/2 with Sky Bet for the win if Palace bring the same attacking threat to the table.

Eze remains a player very much on my radar in the shots and goalscorer department. After tipping him to have two or more shots vs Southampton and him registering zero, he then went and had seven shots in the 3-2 win over Villa and cracked the crossbar with a brilliant effort. The 28/1 for him to score outside the box is going to cop at some point. Hopefully it's Wednesday night.

SUPER 6 PREDICTION: 3-2

BETTING ANGLE: Eberechi Eze to score from outside the box (28/1 with Sky Bet)

Burnley vs Liverpool, Wednesday 8.15pm, live on Sky Sports - Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Burnley

Liverpool Wednesday 19th May 8:00pm Kick off 8:15pm

Liverpool could climb into the top-four for the first time since February 14 with a win at Turf Moor, something they are 1/5 with Sky Bet to achieve. Yes, they are most likely to win but blimey, that is a stinky price for a team that have needed last-minute winners to beat West Brom and Aston Villa while also drawing with Leeds and Newcastle recently.

It's that inability to put away teams outside the top eight - against mostly a low block defence - that has put them in this predicament in terms of their Champions League qualification. In total they have taken just 38 points from a possible 66 against teams in the bottom 12 places in the Premier League. I have to take them on here at the prices, especially as Burnley have posted some impressive attacking performance numbers in recent weeks.

With that in mind, I'm all over Burnley's shots prices.

In their last six games the attacking process Burnley have put together is only bettered by Liverpool and Chelsea in terms of expected goals output. They have averaged 14.6 shots per 90 minutes too in that period - the sixth best return in the Premier League over those six games with Chris Wood and Matej Vydra providing a brilliant platform to play off.

Liverpool's inexperience at the back is still a worry and they may have trouble playing against the rough and ready front two. The 9/2 for Burnley to have more than 11 shots is just too enormous to ignore.

SUPER 6 PREDICTION: 1-1

BETTING ANGLE: Burnley to have 10 or more shots (2/1 with Sky Bet)

West Brom vs West Ham, Wednesday 8.15pm, live on Sky Sports - Win £250,000 with Super 6!

David Moyes could really do with Sam Allardyce instructing his West Brom boys to have a real go in this game rather than sitting back in a typical Allardyce block. I've got a hunch that Big Sam won't be changing tact, though, and will set up to frustrate the Hammers, who are a team that relish playing on the break but struggle when tasked with opening up a well-marshalled defence. Both Everton and Brighton sat in behind the ball for large parts in their last two fixtures and only a classy Said Benrahma goal out of nothing was what they had to show for it. Are nerves getting to the players at a critical time?

I've taken West Ham on at the prices for most of the season, so there's no point me changing my approach now. I can easily swerve the odds-on for away win with the draw at 3/1 with Sky Bet carrying plenty of weight.

SUPER 6 PREDICTION: 1-1

BETTING ANGLE: Back the draw (3/1 with Sky Bet)

This week's predictions

Manchester United 1-1 Fulham - Jones Knows predicted 2-1

Southampton 0-2 Leeds - Jones Knows predicted 2-2

Brighton 3-2 Man City - Jones Knows predicted 1-2

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester - Jones Knows predicted 2-0