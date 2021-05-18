Thomas Tuchel insists top-four race is not over after Chelsea avenge FA Cup final defeat to Leicester

Thomas Tuchel hailed Chelsea's "outstanding" performance as they avenged their FA Cup final defeat to Leicester with a 2-1 victory in the Premier League but insisted "the job is not done yet" in the race for a top-four finish.

Chelsea dominated the game in front of 8,000 buoyant supporters at Stamford Bridge, taking a two-goal lead thanks to Jorginho's penalty and Antonio Rudiger's close-range finish then surviving a nervy finale after Kelechi Iheanacho had pulled one back.

The sometimes stormy victory lifts Chelsea up to third place, above Leicester, who will drop out of the top four if Liverpool beat Burnley on Wednesday, and puts their hopes of a top-four finish in their own hands ahead of their meeting with Aston Villa on the final day.

Tuchel was delighted with his players' response to Saturday's defeat at Wembley but urged caution as the Champions League race goes to the wire.

"It was an outstanding performance but the job is not done. We have two more to go," he told Sky Sports, referencing the Premier League clash with Villa and the Champions League final against Manchester City.

"The fans made a huge difference. You see the speed in our game, the hunger, the ambition. It was a very strong performance and I'm absolutely delighted the team can present itself like this in front of our fans.

"We needed exactly that today. It was a big win but it is not time for celebration yet."

He added: "It was an OK performance in the cup, but today was a top performance.

"First half was amazing, the quality and energy, and the second half as well. We gave an easy goal away that made us suffer a bit in the end but overall it was a very deserved win."

The win might have been more comfortable had Chelsea not been denied a penalty in the first half when Timo Werner was kicked by Youri Tielemans in the Leicester box.

Tuchel was once again left frustrated by the decisions that went against his side.

"It's a clear penalty. They [VAR] are horrible against us and it's the third time in a row. We have a goal against Arsenal denied with handball, we have a goal against Leicester in the cup with a hand and today, it is a penalty but the foul goes against us.

"This has to stop of course but we were not worried at half-time. We just said 'let's do it again and force it'."

Werner: My unluckiest season!

Werner was at the heart of the action throughout. After being denied a penalty in the first half, he won one for Jorginho's breakthrough goal. He also had two goals disallowed - one for offside and one for handball.

"The first half was the picture of the whole season for me," he told Sky Sports. "I was close but not really close.

"I think it's the unluckiest season I've ever had and will have maybe. Offside, a clear penalty and then I want to make a header, I get a little push and I head it against my arm.

"But when you are so unlucky but you still reach the Champions League final and maybe reach the Champions League next season, everything is good."

Tuchel was reluctant to praise Werner's performance, however, instead urging him to focus on Chelsea's remaining games.

"It's his job to be involved in everything and he needs to be involved on Sunday again," the Chelsea boss added.

"It's no time now for extra praise. Enjoy it, shut up, enjoy your free day and be ready for Aston Villa, nothing else.

"I'm not worried, I just don't feel comfortable now celebrating, I just say what's needed."

Rodgers proud despite defeat

Brendan Rodgers was disappointed by the manner of the goals Leicester conceded but praised the character they showed to rally in the closing stages and hailed their efforts this season.

"It was a great atmosphere, it's brilliant to have the supporters back," he told Sky Sports. "We had to weather that storm, which we knew would come in that first period of the game. We did that, but the nature of the goals we gave away wasn't so good.

"But our reaction at 2-0, we kept fighting, we kept working, scored a very good goal. The only criticism is in that last 15 minutes, just having a little bit more craft and work our way into the box a little bit more.

"If we showed a little bit more patience we might have created one or two more opportunities but it wasn't to be.

"It speaks volumes on where my players are at. You saw Chelsea at the end of the game, these are Champions League finalists and they're overjoyed at the end of the game.

"They won and we always respect that. It was a tight turnaround for us but my players gave everything and I'm so proud of them playing against a top side with many top players.

"We fought right until the very end. We'll recover and get ready for the weekend now."