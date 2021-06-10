Premier League AGM: European Super League sanctions, VAR and fan-led reviews on agenda

Premier League club executives will hold their first face-to-face talks in 19 months at an annual general meeting on Thursday.

The AGM, which takes place in Harrogate, will also be the first time club chiefs have met in person since six clubs failed in a controversial bid to join an unregulated European Super League in April.

Senior officials from all 20 clubs haven't met each other in person since November 2019 but they have been holding regular virtual meetings due to coronavirus restrictions since March last year.

A wide-ranging agenda will include:

Strengthening of rules, including points deduction

PGMOL's Mike Riley presentation on use of VAR

COVID-19 updates ahead of next season

Update on Premier League's strategic and governance reviews

Government's fan-led reviews

On Wednesday, the Premier League and Football Association announced that Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham collectively agreed to make a £22 million contribution towards fan support, grassroots football and community programmes after their failed attempt to join an unsanctioned European Super League.

Clubs are expected to formally approve new rules that will include a 30-point deduction, and £25million fine, to deter participation in further unregulated competitions.

Image: Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham had agreed to join a breakaway European Super League in April

The use of video assistant referees will be discussed, and referees' chief Mike Riley will reveal the findings of a club survey for this season.

It has not yet been confirmed what proposed changes Riley would like to make involving the use of VAR next season, in line with the laws of the game.

Norwich, Watford and Brentford will formally receive their Premier League 'share' for next season, with parachute payments approved for Sheffield United, West Brom and Fulham, who were relegated to the Championship.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters is expected to provide an update on the organisation's strategic and governance reviews, the owner's charter, as well as Tracey Crouch's fan-led review.

The ongoing legal dispute with Newcastle, over a proposed takeover, is not expected to be discussed.

The Premier League will also update on work being done relating to COVID-19 protocols both at training grounds and on match days and the return of supporters next season.