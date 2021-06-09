Transfer news: Summer transfer window done deals - June 2021

Keep track of all the done deals across England and Scotland, plus key moves around Europe during the summer transfer window.

Keep up to date with the latest transfers from the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two, the Scottish Premiership, the Women's Super League, and big moves across the globe, right here.

Fees include potential add-ons.

June 9

Premier League

Pierre Ekwah Elimby - Chelsea to West Ham, undisclosed

EFL

Scott Brown - Port Vale to Exeter, free transfer

Jack Payne - Eastleigh to Crawley, undisclosed

June 8

EFL

Devante Cole - Motherwell to Barnsley, free transfer

Daniel Grimshaw - Man City to Blackpool, free transfer

Paul Farman - Carlisle to Barrow, free transfer

Tom White - Blackburn to Barrow, free transfer

Harry Wright - Ipswich to Fleetwood, free transfer

Reece James - Doncaster to Blackpool, free transfer

Mitch Pinnock - Kilmarnock to Northampton, free transfer

Lloyd Jones - Northampton to Cambridge, free transfer

Omari Patrick - Carlisle to Burton, free transfer

June 7

EFL

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson - Oldham to Burton, free transfer

George Moncur - Luton to Hull, free transfer

Josh Sheehan - Newport to Bolton, free transfer

James Wilson - Salford to Port Vale, free transfer

Ben Close - Portsmouth to Doncaster, free transfer

Chris Long - Motherwell to Crewe, free transfer

Scottish Premiership

Curtis Main - Shrewsbury to St Mirren, free transfer

Scott Tanser - St Johnstone to St Mirren, free transfer

Greg Kiltie - Kilmarnock to St Mirren, free transfer

June 4

EFL

Lee Evans - Wigan to Ipswich, free transfer

Brad Halliday - Doncaster to Fleetwood, free transfer

George Johnston - Feyenoord to Bolton, free transfer

Cameron Norman - Walsall to Newport, free transfer

Jack Whatmough - Portsmouth to Wigan, free transfer

June 3

EFL

James Daly - Bristol Rovers to Stevenage, free transfer

Ollie Turton - Blackpool to Huddersfield, free transfer

June 2

EFL

Charlie Austin - West Brom to QPR, free transfer

Nicke Kabamba - Kilmarnock to Northampton, free transfer

Reece Burke - Hull to Luton, free transfer

Olly Lee - Hearts to Gillingham, free transfer

June 1

Premier League

Imran Louza - Nantes to Watford, undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Luke McCowan - Ayr to Dundee, free transfer

European

Eric Garcia - Man City to Barcelona, free transfer