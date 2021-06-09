Transfer news: Summer transfer window done deals - June 2021

Keep track of all the done deals across England and Scotland, plus key moves around Europe during the summer transfer window.
Keep up to date with the latest transfers from the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two, the Scottish Premiership, the Women's Super League, and big moves across the globe, right here.
Fees include potential add-ons.
June 9
Premier League
Pierre Ekwah Elimby - Chelsea to West Ham, undisclosed
EFL
Scott Brown - Port Vale to Exeter, free transfer
Jack Payne - Eastleigh to Crawley, undisclosed
June 8
EFL
Devante Cole - Motherwell to Barnsley, free transfer
Daniel Grimshaw - Man City to Blackpool, free transfer
Paul Farman - Carlisle to Barrow, free transfer
Tom White - Blackburn to Barrow, free transfer
Harry Wright - Ipswich to Fleetwood, free transfer
Reece James - Doncaster to Blackpool, free transfer
Mitch Pinnock - Kilmarnock to Northampton, free transfer
Lloyd Jones - Northampton to Cambridge, free transfer
Omari Patrick - Carlisle to Burton, free transfer
June 7
EFL
Cameron Borthwick-Jackson - Oldham to Burton, free transfer
George Moncur - Luton to Hull, free transfer
Josh Sheehan - Newport to Bolton, free transfer
James Wilson - Salford to Port Vale, free transfer
Ben Close - Portsmouth to Doncaster, free transfer
Chris Long - Motherwell to Crewe, free transfer
Scottish Premiership
Curtis Main - Shrewsbury to St Mirren, free transfer
Scott Tanser - St Johnstone to St Mirren, free transfer
Greg Kiltie - Kilmarnock to St Mirren, free transfer
June 4
EFL
Lee Evans - Wigan to Ipswich, free transfer
Brad Halliday - Doncaster to Fleetwood, free transfer
George Johnston - Feyenoord to Bolton, free transfer
Cameron Norman - Walsall to Newport, free transfer
Jack Whatmough - Portsmouth to Wigan, free transfer
June 3
EFL
James Daly - Bristol Rovers to Stevenage, free transfer
Ollie Turton - Blackpool to Huddersfield, free transfer
June 2
EFL
Charlie Austin - West Brom to QPR, free transfer
Nicke Kabamba - Kilmarnock to Northampton, free transfer
Reece Burke - Hull to Luton, free transfer
Olly Lee - Hearts to Gillingham, free transfer
June 1
Premier League
Imran Louza - Nantes to Watford, undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
Luke McCowan - Ayr to Dundee, free transfer
European
Eric Garcia - Man City to Barcelona, free transfer