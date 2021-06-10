Ilkay Gundogan: Manchester City have no plans to sell midfielder this summer

Manchester City have no plans to sell Ilkay Gundogan this summer and are happy with his contract situation, despite reports he has delayed talks on a new deal.

Barcelona are one club that have been linked with a possible summer move for the midfielder.

But with two years left on his current deal, Sky Sports News has been told that no discussions were planned with Gundogan this summer.

Gundogan is with Germany preparing for the delayed Euro 2020 after an excellent season at City in which the club won the Premier League and Carabao Cup.

The 30-year-old finished as the club's top scorer in the Premier League, scoring 13 goals.

Gundogan was Pep Guardiola's first signing at City in 2016 when he joined from Borussia Dortmund.