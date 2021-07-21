Premier League remains in talks over fans' Covid 'passports' ahead of new season

The Premier League remains in talks over whether supporters will be required to provide proof of full coronavirus vaccination next season.

A decision has yet to be made as Brentford prepare to face Arsenal on August 13, the opening day of the new season, live on Sky Sports.

The Premier League is reviewing the latest guidance and working with clubs, supporters and the authorities to finalise its protocols.

Sky Sports News has been told the government has yet to confirm what constitutes a large crowd, and the type of relevant venues, for potential certification, following the removal of the majority of Covid restrictions in England on Monday.

A decision by the Premier League will only follow any mandatory rules imposed by the government but a Downing Street spokesperson has said they are "not seeking to draw lines around particular settings."

Image: Fans were also present at last season's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Leicester

In April, the Premier League wrote to the UK's major political parties, in a joint letter with other sporting bodies including the Football Association and English Football League, and remain in the early stages of exploring Covid Status Certificates.

"All of our sports can see the benefit that a COVID certification process offers in getting more fans safely back to their sport as quickly as possible," stated the letter. "We know that our stadia can only be fully filled with an assurance process.

"This process must ensure that everyone can access stadia and must include arrangements that would verify a negative Covid test or an antibody test or vaccination certification."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson emphasised the need to remain 'cautious' after restrictions were lifted.