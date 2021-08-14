Liverpool transfer news: Ben Davies set to join Sheffield United on loan

Liverpool defender Ben Davies is set to join Sheffield United on loan.

A season-long deal was agreed on Saturday morning and the final details are being arranged for him to complete the move early next week.

Davies has been the No 1 choice for Sheffield United's new manager Slavisa Jokanovic to fill the left-sided centre-half spot.

Talks have been ongoing for a while and the Blades wanted the option to buy Davies, but it was rebuffed by Liverpool.

An undisclosed loan fee is also involved which also includes a promotion bonus if Sheffield United are promoted back to the Premier League this term.

The Reds had planned to keep Davies as back-up, but Rhys Williams is said to have impressed Jurgen Klopp in pre-season and Davies needs regular games.

Davies joined Liverpool in a £2m deal from Preston in January but has not made a competitive first-team appearance.

Liverpool were struggling with centre-back options last season, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip injured, so also brought in Ozan Kabak on loan from Schalke that month.

They have since signed Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig this summer in a £36m deal.

