West Ham 1-2 Man Utd: Sky Sports pundits surprised by Mark Noble penalty decision

Sky Sports pundits Graeme Souness and Roy Keane expressed their amazement after substitute Mark Noble was sent to take West Ham's last-minute penalty kick against Man Utd - which was saved by David de Gea.

Noble, who had converted his previous 10 penalties, was a spectator on the substitutes' bench for over 90 minutes before being sent on to take the kick, which was awarded deep into injury time for handball against Luke Shaw.

The save, which secured a 2-1 win for Manchester United, was De Gea's first penalty stop in the Premier League since 2014.

2016 - Including shoot-outs, David de Gea has saved a penalty for the first time since April 2016 for club and country, conceding 40 consecutive penalties before saving Mark Noble's in stoppage time today. Timely. pic.twitter.com/HmaVr0QcrK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 19, 2021

Referring to Noble's introduction, Souness concluded starkly: "It is wrong. It's a poor decision. He hasn't been warmed up to come on in the 94th minute so he is stone cold.

"It doesn't matter if he scores every penalty in training, you don't bring on a player who is stone cold after 90 minutes to come on and take a penalty in that situation."

Image: Mark Noble's heatmap against Manchester United

A concurring Keane said: "It was very strange. He can't have been warmed up properly. I didn't fancy him to score. Sometimes a manager can be too clever."

Manchester United had earlier had three penalty appeals of their own waved away, the last of which occurred when Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to be tripped in the penalty area in the 91st minute - two minutes either side of Jesse Lingard's winner and Shaw's handball.

Match co-commentator Alan Smith added: "I'm amazed that Noble wanted to take it and was allowed to take it, coming on cold like that. No matter how good you are at taking penalties down the years, it is asking an awful lot. It wasn't in the corner, it was a great height for De Gea who guessed right."

Moyes stands by Noble decision

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player David Moyes says Mark Noble’s record was the reason why the West Ham captain was brought off the bench to take a late penalty, only to see it saved by David de Gea.

West Ham manager David Moyes rejected the suggestion that West Ham's recent record of four misses from their last five came into his thinking when he brought Noble on to take the pressure stoppage-time spot kick.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Moyes was adamant Noble's penalty record - not the outcome - was proof he made the correct decision.

"The thinking behind it? Look at his record," Moyes said. "I'd have been more disappointed if I hadn't made the decision.

"I made the decision, and it didn't quite work today. I was more influenced by Noble's record, rather than West Ham's record."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Ronaldo should have been given two penalties in their 2-1 win at West Ham, and the Manchester United boss was delighted with matchwinners Jesse Lingard and David de Gea.

Counterpart Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "I wasn't surprised when Noble came on. I've seen him score so many penalties.

"Sometimes those decisions go for you, sometimes they go against you. The outcomes always determine the narrative. This time it turned out to be the wrong call - that is football."