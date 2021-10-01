Fully vaccinated players given green light to travel to red-list countries on international duty

Fully vaccinated players will be able to travel for international duty in red-list countries this month.

A bespoke quarantine exemption has been agreed between the Premier League, the Government and the health authorities which will enable players to travel and then play for their clubs on their return.

The Government has yet to confirm the plan, but it has been agreed after assurances were given that players would be in Covid-secure 'bubbles' with their national teams and on return to their clubs.

Arrivals from red-list countries, even those who are double vaccinated, are usually required to quarantine for 10 days in a Government-approved hotel.

Image: Ederson and Alisson are among the players called up by Brazil for October's World Cup Qualifiers

Brazil has already issued call-ups to eight Premier League players, while the president of the Mexican federation, Yon De Luisa, told PA it had called up Wolves striker Raul Jimenez.

The Covid security measures around red-list players are in addition to existing emergency protocols being operated by Premier League clubs.

Premier League and EFL clubs collectively refused to release players for international duty in red-list countries for the September international break.

It initially appeared that this stance would lead to players being barred from representing their clubs in the five days after the end of the break, after a request was made by four national associations - including Brazil's - to FIFA to impose an automatic restriction.

Image: FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been searching for a constructive resolution

However, the request was dropped after what FIFA described as "positive signals and constructive dialogue" with the British Government.

Since then, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has met with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a United Nations gathering in New York, where the pair discussed, among other things, "the ongoing co-operation established to support travel during international windows and partnership to ensure equal opportunities for all."

Under the new agreement, players would train and play while fulfilling their mandatory 10-day quarantine, and will self-isolate aside from when they are carrying out their professional duties.