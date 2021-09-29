Premier League offer special reward to clubs with highest number of Covid vaccinations

The Premier League has revealed that 13 of the 20 clubs in the top division have squads where fewer than 50 per cent of the players are fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

League officials have now written directly to clubs offering a special "reward" to those who have the highest number of vaccinated players.

In the letter, seen by Sky Sports News, the exact incentive has yet to be decided, but it comes in the midst of real concerns about the relatively low levels of Covid protection for Premier League players.

With winter approaching, officials want to ensure the elite level of the game is one step ahead of any stricter regulation that the Government may introduce.

A key part of the Premier League letter says: "According to the data we have, only seven clubs' squads are more than 50 per cent fully vaccinated, so we have a way to go.

"We are considering if and how best we can 'reward' those squads/players who are most Covid-compliant and who have opted to be vaccinated.

"It is increasingly clear that full vaccination will be the key criteria for Government and health authorities, in terms of international travel and potential Covid certification at large scale events."

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, which has only added to concerns.

Thomas Tuchel said in response that he will continue to treat his players like "adults" and won't force them to have the jab.

Image: Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week

Sky Sports News reported last week that most Premier League players have had at least the first Covid vaccination, though take up levels for the second jab have been disappointing.

A special Sky Sports News survey of the top clubs revealed wide variations in take-up levels. Wolves, for example said that all of their players are fully vaccinated.

Others, like Brentford and Leeds, have more than 90 per cent of their players vaccinated.

Many other clubs have told Sky Sports News whilst they've encouraged their players to be fully vaccinated, they cannot force them to have the jab.

Some clubs chose not to respond, because of employee confidentiality.