Jurgen Klopp demands Government solution to club-versus-country row with Brazil amid eight Premier League call-ups

Jurgen Klopp has urged the UK Government to find "some kind of solution" to prevent another club-versus-country row over Covid quarantine rules.

Liverpool duo Alisson and Fabinho are among eight Brazil call-ups, along with Manchester City's Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, Emerson Royal of Tottenham, Thiago Silva from Chelsea, Manchester United midfielder Fred and Raphinha from Leeds.

English clubs collectively agreed not to release players to countries on the Government's coronavirus 'red list' for September's internationals, which included Brazil.

Image: Ederson and Alisson have been called up by Brazil for October's World Cup Qualifiers

The Brazilian federation (CBF) was one of four national associations who initially asked world governing body FIFA to bar the players from club duty for a five-day period, but the request was waived late on September 10.

Klopp said: "There must be a solution obviously, because we cannot just leave it like this and say it's not a problem. Yes it is a problem.

"I'm pretty sure the relevant people are working on this. I know they're working on this, but there's nothing decided yet, at least as far as I'm concerned.

"We have a problem when the Brazilians are allowed, or when they go, to the next internationals.

"We have a 12.30 kick-off at Watford (October 16). The game in Brazil is on Friday night (October 15), so obviously nobody has thought about that yet.

"I know it's a Liverpool problem and nobody else's problem, and good for Watford.

"But I just don't know how you can do these kind of things where nobody reacts on the schedule.

"Another thing, it's not good for the players or the clubs as well and I hope the Government comes up with some kind of solution."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the possibility of quarantine exemptions for Premier League players earlier this week.

Image: Raphinha is in the Brazil squad for October's qualifiers

That could involve strict conditions on players entering Covid-secure bubbles once they join up with their national team, and then returning to a similar set-up at their clubs.

Brazil are away to Venezuela and Colombia before a home match against Uruguay, but the absence of any deal with the federation would see Premier League players almost certainly miss the league matches on the weekend of October 16/17.

Pep happy with City's Brazil call-ups

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was asked about the Brazil situation on Friday, prior to the squad announcement.

He said: "I don't know anything. What I will say is that we are more than grateful for the Brazil players to go to their national team, like we always have been and like we always will be. There is the rule or law that you have to (let them go) but it is also a pleasure.

Image: Pep Guardiola is eager for Gabriel Jesus (pictured) and Ederson to represent Brazil next month

"But I don't know if it's going to happen, the pandemic situation all around the world is still there. Hopefully the authorities - the Premier League, the governments, the Brazilian federation - can find a solution that perfectly suits both sides. That's what we want.

"The federations and governments just need to sit, talk and find a solution for the benefit of the players, the clubs and the Brazil national team."