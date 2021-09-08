Brazilian FA asks FIFA to block Liverpool, Man Utd, Man City, Leeds and Chelsea from selecting Brazilian players from September 10-14

The Brazilian Football Association has requested that FIFA block Premier League clubs from selecting players who they refused to release for international duty for five days.

The world governing body has been asked to intervene and apply Article 5 to enforce the restriction period of September 10-14, which would see players miss this weekend's round of Premier League fixtures and also Tuesday's Champions League matches.

The players who were not released for the World Cup qualifiers against Argentina and Peru are Raphinha of Leeds, Manchester United's Fred, Thiago Silva at Chelsea, Manchester City's Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, as well as Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho at Liverpool.

Image: Gabriel Jesus would be affected by the ruling

It would mean Fred and Thiago Silva would also be ineligible for Manchester United's visit to Young Boys and Chelsea's clash with Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League on the Tuesday.

The Football Association has also been contacted by FIFA regarding the matter.

According to FIFA Article 22 of its Disciplinary Code, the sanctions that may be applied if these restrictions are ignored include fines and forfeiting the match 3-0, although it is unclear what might happen if Leeds and Liverpool, who meet at Elland Road on Super Sunday, both defied any FIFA ruling.

Image: Thiago Silva would miss two games for Chelsea

Last week, Sky Sports News reported that Chile, Mexico and Paraguay had called on FIFA to enforce the restriction period on Ben Brereton of Blackburn and Chile, Francisco Sierralta of Watford and Chile, Newcastle and Paraguay's Miguel Almiron and Raul Jimenez of Wolves and Mexico.

It is understood that negotiations between all parties are ongoing.