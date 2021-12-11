Premier League title race: How Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea stand after latest games

How do Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea fare in the tightest title race in years after the recent round of Premier League games?

All three sides won on Saturday, albeit unconvincingly, meaning the top contenders sit within two points of each other heading into the busy festive period.

Man City were 1-0 winners over Wolves in the lunchtime kick-off, Liverpool edged past Aston Villa by the same scoreline, while Chelsea scored a last-gasp penalty to beat Leeds 3-2.

Here, we run through the contenders, their festive schedules, injury lists, stats and more...

Analysis of Saturday's results: Three narrow wins

Clinton Morrison on Soccer Saturday, watching Chelsea 3-2 Leeds

"If you want to win the Premier League, these are the games you have to win.

"There are big concerns with their defence, they look a bit nervous. The biggest problem is they miss Ben Chilwell defending on the left-hand side. Marcos Alonso gives you a lot going forward, but Chilwell is a better defender.

"This was a big win for them, and they needed to win this to stay in contact with Man City and Liverpool."

Sky Sports' Adam Bate at Anfield, watching Liverpool 1-0 Aston Villa:

"Liverpool had to wait until midway through the second half for their winner, from the penalty spot thanks to Mohamed Salah, and Steven Gerrard was annoyed afterwards.

"But while it is true that two penalty decisions might have gone the other way, inside the stadium the breakthrough goal felt like the natural culmination of heavy pressure.

"Much like Manchester City earlier in the day, Liverpool are just relentless and Villa were at their limit to contain them. Narrow wins, fortunate wins? The wins will still keep coming."

Sky Sports' Gerard Brand, watching Man City 1-0 Wolves:

"This wasn't vintage City, in any way, and the penalty call was controversial. But with 71 per cent possession and 24 shots on goal to three, it was deserved.

"It was also a much-needed clean sheet, their first in five in all competitions, but Wolves barely laid a glove on them.

"Teams will continue to go to the Etihad and sit back, waiting to pounce on any mistake. Palace proved you can get fortunate here with that victory in October, but it's visibly annoying for Pep Guardiola. 'They didn't come to play football' he said after the game, but that's more a testament to City's status. They're still clear favourites for this title, in my opinion."

How the table stands

It's tight at the top. Only three points separate the three sides as we approach the busy festive period.

The title chase

Current form: Chelsea back on track?

Seven in a row for City, six in a row for Liverpool, while Chelsea will be relieved to be on the right side of a 3-2 scoreline this weekend. They'd have been four points behind City if Leeds had held on for a draw.

Festive fixtures: Who could stutter?

The busy festive period often separates contenders from also-rans, with five Premier League games over two-and-a-half weeks.

But who has the hardest run?

Both Liverpool and City have three away games, but Jurgen Klopp's side have a Carabao Cup quarter-final with Leicester to navigate, as well as that huge clash at Chelsea on January 2.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have three home games, but also have a Carabao Cup quarter-final vs Brentford on December 22, and face three sides in the current top half. Liverpool and City only face two.

Top scorers and creators

Liverpool dominate the top of the goals, shots assists and chances created standings...

Injury lists

The Africa Cup of Nations will run from January 9 to February 6, with 40 Premier League players potentially being called up for duty for the tournament in Cameroon.

Those called up to AFCON could miss at least one Premier League round (weekend of January 15/16), the FA Cup third round (weekend of January 8) and the Carabao Cup semi-finals (w/c January 3 and January 10) in the best-case scenario.

However, depending on when clubs release their players, and how fit they are on return, in the worst case, players could miss four Premier League rounds, both Carabao Cup semi-finals and both the FA Cup third and fourth rounds.

Image: Mohamed Salah is set to miss at least two Premier League games due to AFCON

Chelsea players potentially selected: Edouard Mendy (Senegal), Hakim Ziyech (Morocco)

Liverpool players potentially selected: Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Sadio Mane (Senegal), Naby Keita (Guinea)

Man City players potentially selected: Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

All three title contenders are on Sky Sports over the festive period.

Man City's trip to Newcastle is live on Sky Sports Premier League on December 19 (2.15pm kick-off), before Liverpool go to Spurs on the same day at 4.30pm.

Chelsea are at Aston Villa on Boxing Day, live on Sky Sports Premier League at 5.30pm, before their huge home clashwith Liverpool on Super Sunday, January 2 at 4.30pm.

Later in January, Man City's trip to Saints is on Saturday Night Football on January 22 at 5.30pm, before Palace vs Liverpool (2pm) and Chelsea vs Spurs (4.30pm) the following day on Super Sunday.

Sunday December 19: Newcastle vs Manchester City, kick-off 2.15pm

Sunday December 19: Tottenham vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm

Sunday December 26: Aston Villa vs Chelsea, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday January 2: Chelsea vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday January 22: Southampton vs Manchester City, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday January 23: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, kick-off 2pm

Sunday January 23: Chelsea vs Tottenham, kick-off 4.30pm