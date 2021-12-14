Premier League leads collaboration with football governing bodies to address lack of coaching diversity

Football's governing bodies have moved to address a lack of diversity in coaching by launching the Coach Index.

The Premier League, the Football Association, the EFL, the League Managers' Association and the Professional Footballers' Association have collaborated to create a self-registration system that will provide Black, Asian, mixed heritage and female coaches with access to opportunities within the game.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: "A key part of our No Room For Racism action plan is to address the lack of diversity and increase the opportunities for coaches from currently under-represented groups.

"The Coach Index is designed to enhance career pathways and professional development, while supporting coaches' journeys in the professional game.

"We are very proud to have led on the creation of the Coach Index, working with football partners and members of our Black Participants' Advisory Group to create a system which signposts to the opportunities available.

Image: Chief executive Richard Masters says the Premier League is committed to off-field diversity

"We encourage all coaches who fulfil the criteria to register. We see incredible diversity on the pitch and in the stands, and we will continue to take steps to ensure this is reflected in off-field positions, particularly within coaching."

EFL chief executive Trevor Birch said: "Diversifying our workforce at all levels is a key priority for the EFL and the new Coach Index will assist clubs to provide opportunities for coaches from currently under-represented groups.

"The Coach Index will allow clubs to search the site to signpost suitably qualified candidates to openings and represents another welcome initiative to help the game further evolve its recruitment practices."

PFA coach educator Mark Jules said: "At the moment, the diversity figures in coach education reflects the coaching roles in senior professional football, and those figures are too low. I hope the Coach Index will improve diversity and inclusion at clubs, in the workforce and within the professional game.

"I believe that through this joint initiative with the PFA's Professional Game Partners, we'll be able to get the right coaches, at the right clubs, in the right environment so we can have a more diverse coaching workforce. The Coach Index is another step forward to help get us there."

LMA chief executive Richard Bevan added: "The LMA supports any considered game-wide initiatives that will contribute positively to addressing under-representation in employment in the professional game. The Coach Index can play an important part of improving recruitment practices in the game."

Sport England to fund 1800 coaching courses

Sport England has helped fund 1,800 places for under-represented groups on the Introduction to Coaching Football course delivered by England Football.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Charlton Women assistant Riteesh Mishra is proud to represent British South Asians in football and says he wants to see more coaches from the community at the top end of the game

The Introduction to Coaching Football programme is run online and builds on England Football's BT Playmaker course.

The 1800 places, which represent one-fifth of the total places available, have been set aside for coaches from what the Football Association describes as historically under-represented groups in football - people from Black, Asian, Mixed or Other Ethnic backgrounds, as well as those from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds.

The Introduction to Football course normally costs £160, which includes 11 months' of ongoing support from England Football after learners have finished the qualification.

Registrations for the fully-funded places are open with the application deadline falling on 9 January 2022.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aston Villa’s Anita Asante, a winner in the ‘Players Off The Pitch’ category on the Football Black List, says she feels empowered by the event to keep speaking out about inclusion

Director of FA Education, Lucy Pearson, said: "It's great to be launching the first application window of our Fully-Funded Places Programme, an important step in our commitment to ensure our courses are accessible.

"This programme will help our intention to diversify the coaching workforce and to increase the number of qualified coaches supporting players in grassroots football.

"We encourage anyone who needs financial support to gain a coaching qualification in football to apply and want to assure individuals that the application and its details will be kept confidential."