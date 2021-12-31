Newcastle's game at Southampton off due to ongoing Covid cases and injuries

Newcastle's game at Southampton on Sunday has been postponed due to ongoing Covid cases and injuries in Eddie Howe's squad.

It is Newcastle's second fixture in a row to be called off after Thursday's trip to Everton was postponed.

On Monday, Newcastle were only able to name eight substitutes, including two goalkeepers, instead of the maximum nine for their 1-1 draw against Manchester United, with the squad depleted due to injuries and Covid-19 cases.

They also lost Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser to injury against United, while full-back Javier Manquillo picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign, adding to Howe's selection woes.

Following a request from Newcastle, the Premier League Board has regrettably agreed to postpone the club's away fixture against Southampton, due to be played at 2pm on Sunday 2 January



Full statement: https://t.co/Vn3i1npqym#SOUNEW pic.twitter.com/Zj4M0UxQZd — Premier League (@premierleague) December 31, 2021

The Premier League has since accepted Newcastle's requests to postpone the trips to Everton and Southampton "as the club do not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper)".

A statement added: "The league aims to provide as much clarity as possible but unfortunately postponements sometimes have to be made at short notice, as safety is our priority.

"Where possible, the league will endeavour to keep supporters updated if games become at risk on a matchday."

Which Premier League games have been called off?

Brighton vs Tottenham - Sunday December 12, Premier League

Brentford vs Man Utd - Tuesday December 14, Premier League

Burnley vs Watford - Wednesday December 15, Premier League

Leicester vs Tottenham - Thursday December 16, Premier League

Man Utd vs Brighton - Saturday December 18, Premier League

Southampton vs Brentford - Saturday December 18, Premier League

Watford vs Crystal Palace - Saturday December 18, Premier League

West Ham vs Norwich - Saturday December 18, Premier League

Aston Villa vs Burnley - Saturday December 18, Premier League

Everton vs Leicester - Sunday December 19, Premier League

Liverpool vs Leeds - Sunday December 26, Premier League

Wolves vs Watford - Sunday December 26, Premier League

Burnley vs Everton - Sunday December 26, Premier League

Leeds vs Aston Villa - Tuesday December 28, Premier League

Arsenal vs Wolves - Tuesday December 28, Premier League

Everton vs Newcastle - Thursday December 30, Premier League

Leicester vs Norwich - Saturday January 1, Premier League

Southampton vs Newcastle - Sunday January 2, Premier League

What are the Premier League rules around postponements?

The 2021/22 Premier League handbook included Covid protocols and stated that the Premier League's board will "only permit the rearrangement or postponement of a league match in exceptional circumstances".

The board make calls on a case-by-case basis, and by way of guidance the Premier League says permission for a postponement will not be granted if a club have 14 or more players from their squad list available.

However, after the postponement of a number of games in the weeks leading up to Christmas, a new Premier League guide explaining match postponement protocols was published.

And there, these factors are considered when deciding whether to postpone a top-flight game:

1) The impact of COVID-19 infections on a club's squad, as well as injuries, illness and those isolating, and the number of players available on the squad list and any Under-21 players with appropriate experience. Where a club cannot field 13 outfield players and a goalkeeper either from its squad list or its appropriately experienced Under-21 players, the match will be postponed.

2) The status of any COVID-19 outbreak within a club, including the number of individuals affected, the sequence and source of infections and their proximity to the match in question.

3) A club's ability to safely prepare its players in the lead-up to a match.

4) Medical advice as to whether there is any unacceptable risk to the health and safety of players and staff by playing the match.

5) Any advice from UK Health Security Agency and other public bodies.

6) Any other exceptional circumstances.