Ref Watch: Scott McTominay's tackle on James Maddison - Dermot Gallagher gives verdict

Dermot Gallagher dissects the big flashpoints from the weekend's action and explains why he thought Scott McTominay was fortunate not to be sent off during Manchester's draw with Leicester City.

INCIDENT: Scott McTominay has a loose touch and then lunges in on James Maddison to try and win the ball. He connects with the Leicester midfielder's boot and referee Andre Marriner shows McTominay a yellow card. VAR looked at the incident and agreed with the on-field decision but should it have been red?

VERDICT: Red card, but it's a subjective decision.

DERMOT SAYS: McTominay is very lucky. He's caught Maddison, who's very lucky not to have sustained an injury, the speed, the intensity, the way he's lunged. The boot on boot comes because Maddison is off the ground, which is lucky for him. When it's looked at by VAR, I don't think this is a case of clear and obvious, I think it's subjective.

Because the referee thinks it's not a red card it doesn't necessarily mean the VAR can't upgrade it to a red card. Different people have different views but I think it's very lucky.

Sue Smith: "It's an orange card. If Maddison's foot had been planted then there could have been a serious injury."

Stephen Warnock: "When Maddison goes in for that, if he goes into it full-blooded then he hurts himself because the other player is out of control. There's got to be a fairness in how you tackle. I think it's probably a red card."

Gallagher: 'A great spot by VAR'

INCIDENT: James Maddison scores to put Leicester ahead but the goal is ruled out for a foul in the build-up from Kelechi Iheanacho on Raphael Varane. Was it the correct decision to disallow the goal and award a free-kick to Manchester United?

VERDICT: Correct decision.

DERMOT SAYS: This is a great spot by the VAR. It didn't cross my mind but when you see the angle from the other side, Iheanacho clearly hooks Varane's leg, it's clearly a foul. The VAR is duty bound to say to the referee he's seen a foul.

Sue Smith: "It's frustrating for Leicester fans but it's a foul."

INCIDENT: Pablo Fornals fouls Everton's Richarlison, who falls to the ground. Aaron Cresswell then attempts to kick the ball and makes contact with the forward's arm. Cresswell is shown a yellow card and VAR agreed with the decision, but should the left-back have been sent off?

VERDICT: Could have been red.

DERMOT SAYS: This is a massive risk to take for Cresswell, why would you do that? The free-kick has been given, leave it to the referee and the assistants. VAR felt it was aggressive but not violent. When you look at it, you can understand why Cresswell's given a bit of a chance because the ball was there. Richarlison did himself no favours with his reaction because he certainly didn't catch him in the face.

Stephen Warnock: "I agree with Dermot, he's stupid for what he's tried to do. It wouldn't have surprised me if there was a red card shown."

Sue Smith: "I thought it was a red card. It was a really silly thing to do."

INCIDENT: At a Liverpool corner, Watford defender Cucho Hernandez hauls down Diego Jota in the penalty area. Referee Stuart Attwell doesn't see it and play continues before the VAR instructs the referee to look at the incident on the pitch side monitor. He awards a penalty to Liverpool which Fabinho scores. Watford manager Roy Hodgson claimed VAR "isn't about" punishing those incidents after no Liverpool players appealed for a penalty.

VERDICT: Penalty, good decision by VAR.

DERMOT SAYS: It's a penalty and I'd like to see more given for this. This is exactly what VAR is for because the referee would never see this. Cucho wrestles him to the floor, He has no intention of playing the ball, he never looks at.

Stephen Warnock: No one claims for it because they've all got their eyes on the ball and he's at the back of the picture. It's the clearest penalty you'll see this weekend. That's exactly what VAR is for.

Sue Smith: That was a definite penalty, it's like a rugby tackle.