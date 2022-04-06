Burnley 3-2 Everton: Maxwel Cornet stuns Toffees with late winner to lift Clarets within a point of safety

Report and free highlights as Maxwel Cornet earns Burnley 3-2 victory at home to relegation rivals Everton; Nathan Collins' first Clarets goal puts hosts ahead before Richarlison turned game on its head with pair of first-half penalties, and Jay Rodriguez levelled from close-range
Wednesday 6 April 2022 21:33, UK
Maxwel Cornet's late goal moved Burnley a point behind Everton - and safety - with a stunning 3-2 win at Turf Moor which leaves the Toffees deep in the relegation mire.
In a game that could have far-reaching implications on both side's fortunes, a huge three points for the Clarets lifted them to 18th, just behind Everton who sit directly above them outside the relegation zone.
The Clarets enjoyed a dream start as they looked to narrow the gap to safety when Nathan Collins took advantage of some horrendous Everton defending to side-foot home from an early corner.
But when the Toffees were awarded a penalty for Ashley Westwood's foul on Anthony Gordon, Richarlison's leveller changed the game's momentum and a second spot-kick, awarded after a VAR review, was tucked away by the Brazilian four minutes before the break.
He might have had his hat-trick shortly after half-time but was denied by the woodwork moments before Rodriguez fired home Charlie Taylor's brilliant pull-back to bring the hosts level.
An open tussle ebbed and flowed as both sides tried to find a winner without exposing themselves to defeat, until a miss-kick from Ben Godfrey allowed substitute Matej Vydra to tee up Cornet to earn Burnley a seismic victory - only their fourth of the season - five minutes from time.
More to follow...
