Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp on Tottenham tactics: I don't like this kind of football | Antonio Conte: Spurs still in top-four race

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was critical of Tottenham's tactics after their 1-1 draw at Anfield on Saturday, saying: "I don't like this kind of football."

Heung-Min Son's goal early in the second half had threatened to bring a first Premier League home defeat of the season for Klopp's side, before Luis Diaz levelled things up late on.

However, the draw sees the Reds drop two points to put Manchester City in charge in the title race ahead of their Super Sunday clash with Newcastle, live on Sky Sports from 4pm (kick off 4.30pm).

Manchester City

Newcastle United Sunday 8th May 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Spurs had just over a third of possession, prompting Klopp to say: "I am sorry, I am the wrong person to ask about [Spurs' defending] because I don't like this kind of football. But that is my personal problem. I think they are world-class and I think they should do more for the game.

"It's a game against Liverpool, they have 36 per cent possession. But that is my problem. I cannot coach it. So that is why I cannot do it. World-class players, [who] block all the balls. It is really difficult. Atletico Madrid is doing it. Fine, whatever, absolutely fine, it's just I can't. But yes I respect everything they do. But it's not me."

Klopp added: "It was the expected game. It was always clear that Tottenham would show up like they show up, with all the individual quality they have and the game-plan they have, it was clear it would be incredibly difficult."

Despite the disappointment, Klopp insists his side, who are still in the running to secure a historic Quadruple, will be ready to go again, starting on Tuesday against Aston Villa, which is also live on Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's draw against Tottenham in the Premier League

"It is an important point because it is one point more than before the game," Klopp said. "That is how it is. But we all know the situation. We are now top of the table.

"If you ask me, my favourite situation would be if it stays like this, on the same points total because City and us lose the rest of the games in the Premier League. That would be great. But we all know this is not going to happen.

"The boys are more disappointed than I am. That might be because of my age and because I have seen pretty much everything in my life. But we will go again."

He added: "It is incredibly difficult to play against an opponent with world-class players and a world-class manager when they have had a week to prepare and we play every three days.

"The dressing room is not flying, come on, but there are other games to play. We just have to keep going."

'Anything could have happened'

Image: Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates after equalising against Tottenham

On the game, Klopp said: "It was always clear, Tottenham would show like they show, with individual quality and a game plan, it was clear it would be incredibly difficult.

"It didn't get easier when you concede a goal. But I was really happy with a lot of things I saw in the game.

"We said at half-time we could have showed more initiative. I thought we did that in the second half and then we concede a goal.

"Anything can happen after that. Nothing happened. The stadium was there, the boys kept calm, increasing the pressure without opening up too much. We scored a goal.

"We could have won, but we could have lost as well, with their insane counter-attack."

Conte on top-four race: 'We are still in it'

Image: Tottenham's Heung-Min Son celebrates after scoring against Liverpool

While the result was potentially damaging to Liverpool's title hopes, the 1-1 draw at Anfield could also be equally damaging to Tottenham's Champions League qualification hopes.

Spurs have closed the gap to north london rivals Arsenal to one point, but the Gunners have the chance to open up a four-point gap when they play Leeds at the Emirates Stadium on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports (kick off 2pm).

However, with Spurs and Arsenal set to clash on Thursday, also live on Sky Sports, Antonio Conte insists his side are still firmly in the race for the top-four.

"There are three games to go for us, four games for Arsenal," Conte said.

"Not easy for us, not easy for Arsenal. In November, not many people could believe Tottenham could fight to the end for the Champions League.

"On Thursday, we have an important game, a London derby against our rival, our rival in this race. I want to get the points because it is important to have hope of the Champions League. We are still in the race for the Champions League."

'We had the chance to win the game'

Meanwhile, on the game, Conte thought the draw was a fair result but insists he side can be disappointed because they had the chance to take all three points.

"It is not easy to play in this moment against an amazing team, especially at Anfield with lots of noise. It is not simple.

"For sure, to have a good result was positive. On the other hand, I think maybe we have to be a bit disappointed. I have seen, in the eyes of my players, disappointment because we had the chance to win the game.

"But I repeat, a good performance. I asked my players to be good defensively and I don't think we conceded any chances. We conceded a goal to a deflection.

"With the ball, I asked my players to show courage, because Liverpool press you in a good way. If you can play through that you can find space and have chances to score.

"But I think the draw is fair."

What's next for Liverpool & Spurs?

Aston Villa

Liverpool Tuesday 10th May 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Liverpool's push for the Premier League title continues at Aston Villa on Tuesday night, live on Sky Sports, as they are reunited with former captain Steven Gerrard; kick-off at 8pm. There is little rest time for Jurgen Klopp's quadruple-chasers before Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley; kick-off at 4:45pm.

Spurs are also in action in midweek as they face a monumental north London derby fixture, welcoming rivals Arsenal to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports, with Champions League qualification on the line; kick-off at 7.45pm.

Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal Thursday 12th May 7:00pm Kick off 7:45pm

May 10 - Aston Villa (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 14 - Chelsea (Wembley) FA Cup final

May 17 - Southampton (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 22 - Wolves (h) Premier League

May 28 - Real Madrid (n) Champions League final

May 12 - Arsenal (h), live on Sky Sports

May 15 - Burnley (h)

May 22 - Norwich (a)