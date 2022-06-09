Premier League kits: New strips for 2022/23

The 2021/22 Premier League season may not be over yet but that isn't stopping clubs from unveiling their new kits for the 2022/23 campaign.

The dawn of every new season brings with it fresh hope on the pitch and fresh threads in the kitbag. For Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal containing that excitement before the end of this season proved too difficult a task.

From retro designs to bold, graphic prints, keep track of all the fresh looks as they are released...

Arsenal

Arsenal's 2022/23 adidas home kit features the striking addition of a collar and new lightning bolt accents.

Image: adidas and Arsenal launch new iconic home kit for 22/23 season (credit: adidas)

The Gunners will wear the kit for the first time in their final Premier League game of the 2021/22 season against Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, May 22.

Image: adidas and Arsenal launch new iconic home kit for 22/23 season (credit: adidas)

Five pounds from every shirt sale made by Arsenal will be donated to the Arsenal Foundation, the club's charity which supports local community initiatives.

Brentford

Brentford already announced last November that they would continue to wear the same home kit as the one they wore during their historic maiden Premier League campaign in 2021/22.

Liverpool

Image: Captain Jordan Henderson takes a selfie in Liverpool's new Nike kit

Liverpool unveiled their new Nike home kit for the 2022/23 season in early May.

The red home shirt is described as being inspired by the attitude of 'Scouse solidarity', with a bold, no-nonsense design reflecting "the mentality of its people". It features intricate YNWA detailing on the sleeve cuff to represent the strong bond between the fans and the club.

Image: Luis Diaz models Liverpool's new kit for the 2022/23 season

A 97 emblem encased by the Eternal Flames sits proudly at the nape of the neck in memory of the children, women and men who lost their lives in the Hillsborough tragedy. The change from 96 to 97 is in recognition of Andrew Stanley Devine, the 97th person unlawfully killed as a result of the Hillsborough disaster.

Manchester City

Image: PUMA launches the 2022/23 Manchester City Home kit (credit Puma)

Manchester City's home kit for the 2022/23 season features a special tribute to legendary figures in the club's history.

The City badge has been moved to the centre of the sky blue PUMA strip with maroon trim, in a nod to the iconic kit worn by late club legend Colin Bell when he guided the Blues to the First Division title in 1967/68.

Image: PUMA launches the 2022/23 Manchester City Home kit (credit Puma)

City supporters will be able to get Bell's name printed on the shirt, in addition to fellow legendary figures Francis Lee and Mike Summerbee.

Newcastle

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Newcastle have unveiled their new home kit for the 2022/23 season, for their first full season under their new Saudi-led owners.

The traditional black and white stripes remain on the jersey once again, with a collar from the same colours also on the strip.

The club say the new kit pays tribute to its 130-year history and "combines traditional elements of the club's memorable home kits together with modern touches".

Tottenham

Tottenham's home shirt for the new season contains a neon volt strip on the collar and the sleeves, with Spurs describing the jersey as "a classic shirt design that brings a sense of authenticity and togetherness amongst our fans".

Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son were part of the club's official launch, alongside members of the club's academy and women's team.

The shirt is made of 100 per cent polyester and will be worn by the men's first-team squad for the first time in their opening pre-season match against Team K-League in Seoul on July 13.

West Ham

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

West Ham's home shirt features the classic claret and blue, but with a new design on the shoulders. It represents the club's architectural stadium lines with a distorted linear graphic.

The Umbro shirt is paired with light blue shorts - also featuring the unique design - and claret socks with blue trim.