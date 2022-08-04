Back Antonio Conte to work his magic and lead Tottenham to a trophy at 3/1 - Jones Knows

The time is now for Tottenham. Antonio Conte isn't here for a long-term project. He is asking the club to win and win this season. And credit to the club, they are listening to his wishes.

Expectation and excitement is growing in north London. Usually that should send alarm bells ringing for a fanbase that has regularly been let down when it comes to winning trophies. The last one came in 2008 when winning the League Cup but it's been 61 years since a league title.

I'm perhaps not selling this bet well so far. But things feel different this time.

Conte builds teams to win. It was perhaps underplayed just what an impressive job Conte did to guide Spurs back into the top four. If you take results in the Premier League from when Conte was appointed, only Manchester City and Liverpool posted a higher points return. The performance data behind their results was strong too, their best output since finishing third in 2018 under Mauricio Pochettino. That gives me confidence that the players have completely bought into Conte's demanding ways while an improvement in the shape of some more 'Conte moulded players' can most certainly be expected across all competitions.

That's why the 3/1 on offer from Sky Bet has sufficient juice to back in the ante post markets. Not only are we going to get a great run at a 3/1 winner, it's also a bet to cheer on and have interest in throughout the campaign as Spurs go full throttle in all competitions with their much deeper squad.

What do Richarlison, Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma have in common? Plenty. They are robust, possess huge amounts of physicality and are almost guaranteed to be at a level required to perform at this elite level. Conte's summer signings, added to previous additions Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski, undoubtedly make Tottenham a stronger beast in key areas of the pitch. They now have a squad capable of competing on all fronts, which further fuels confidence that the 3/1 on offer with Sky Bet will land for them to pick up at least one trophy this season.

Teams had a clear philosophy when defending against Spurs last season in that they defended deep and pushed all their play out to the wide areas where Conte's men struggled for creativity. Matt Doherty, Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon were not up to the job of a Conte wing-back, so the capture of Perisic is an exciting one. He will provide the spark and creative outlet out wide that was significantly lacking in the last campaign.

Image: Ivan Perisic's defensive stats for Inter Milan in the 2021/22 Serie A season

Tottenham for the title? Strange things may happen...

Judging by some reactions to anyone that dares to mention Tottenham as genuine Premier League title contenders it's perhaps done me a favour that the lead of this article didn't go down that route. But those taking on this 3/1 for them to win any trophy shouldn't completely lose hope in the chances of them ruffling the feathers of Manchester City and Liverpool, who are dominating the betting for the Premier League title - and rightly so it must be added.

However, this could just be a strange season where the relentless points averages being posted by the top two over the past four seasons drop slightly. If you think this season is going to be a marathon for you, then spare a thought for the players that have to squeeze in a World Cup mid-campaign.

There will be a mid-season break between November 14 and December 26 in order to accommodate the tournament in Qatar - which will conclude with the World Cup final on December 18.

We can keep hydrated fully with a couple of cold ones, the players aren't so lucky. It will be a season like no other. And although there are no algorithms or data geeks to prove it, my instincts are telling me that we will witness a season of weird results, especially just before and after the World Cup. Players usually are mentally drained by the time the final ball is kicked at a major tournament but instead of heading to the beach to recuperate, they are being asked to jump straight back into domestic action on Boxing Day.

We've seen how City under Pep Guardiola can produce an unlikely wobble when the fixtures pile up and Liverpool's high-intensity game does lead to key players picking up injuries at key points of the season. Granted, much of this is guesswork regarding how the World Cup will affect results domestically but it wouldn't surprise me if the required points total is perhaps closer to 85 points this season.

That is a reachable goal for a team like Tottenham, who have a manager that is a master at taking points off Liverpool and Manchester City, losing just three of his 11 games against the "big two" while managing in the Premier League.

Conte is a big-game manager. He can lead Spurs to glory in one of the four competitions.

