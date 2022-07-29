Sky Sports unveil October Premier League selections including Man City vs Man Utd and Liverpool vs Man City

Manchester City vs Manchester United, Arsenal vs Liverpool, Liverpool vs Manchester City, Chelsea vs Manchester United among the big clashes on Sky in October; watch 128 matches from the 2022/23 Premier League season exclusively live on Sky Sports
Friday 29 July 2022 21:49, UK
Manchester City vs Manchester United on Sunday October 2 and Liverpool vs Manchester City on Sunday October 16 are among the blockbuster fixtures on Sky Sports in October.
There will be 128 matches exclusively live on Sky Sports during the 2022/23 Premier League season and there are some mouth-watering match-ups lined up for October.
The first Manchester derby of the season between City and United takes place at the Etihad Stadium live on Sky Sports on Sunday October 2.
The following weekend sees Liverpool's visit to Arsenal live on Sky Sports on Sunday October 9.
Jurgen Klopp's side's next game is also live on Sky Sports as they host champions Manchester City with last season's top two set to do battle at Anfield on Sunday October 16.
On Sunday October 23, Manchester United travel to Chelsea's Stamford Bridge live on Sky Sports, with United's welcoming West Ham to Old Trafford on Sunday October 30, live on Sky Sports.
Meanwhile, an East Midlands derby between Leicester and Nottingham Forest will also be live on Sky Sports in October, although a date is yet to be confirmed for the fixture at the King Power Stadium. It will be confirmed no later than August 19.
Fixtures impacted by UEFA competition participation will be confirmed shortly after the Group Stage draws take place on August 25 and 26.
Saturday 1 October - West Ham vs Wolves, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday 2 October - Leeds United vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm or 4.30pm (TBC)
Sunday 2nd October - Manchester City vs Manchester United, kick-off 2pm or 4.30pm (TBC)
Saturday 8 October - Brighton vs Tottenham, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday 9 October - Crystal Palace vs Leeds, kick-off 2pm
Sunday 9 October - Arsenal vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday 10 October - Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa, kick-off 8pm
Friday 14 October - Brentford vs Brighton, kick-off 8pm
Saturday 15 October - Tottenham vs Everton, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday 16 October - Aston Villa vs Chelsea, kick-off 2pm
Sunday 16 October - Liverpool vs Manchester City, kick-off 4.30pm
Saturday 22 October - Tottenham vs Newcastle, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday 23 October - Southampton vs Arsenal, kick-off 2pm
Sunday 23 October - Chelsea v Manchester United, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday 24 October - West Ham v Bournemouth, kick-off 8pm
Saturday 29 October - Fulham v Everton, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday 30 October - Liverpool v Leeds, kick-off 2pm
Sunday 30 October - Manchester United v West Ham, kick-off 4.30pm
TBC - Leicester vs Nottingham Forest
The Premier League season will begin on the weekend of August 5-7 - one week earlier than the 2021/22 campaign started.
However, the Premier League will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate the first ever winter World Cup. The league's final round before the break will be on the weekend of November 12/13 before resuming on Boxing Day with the World Cup final taking place on December 18.
The Premier League's final day will be Sunday May 28.
Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will be held on Sunday February 26 and the FA Cup final on Saturday June 3.
The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.