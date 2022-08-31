Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa: Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli strike to maintain Gunners' perfect start

Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli struck in each half as Arsenal extended their perfect start to the season to five games with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa which sent the visitors into the relegation zone and piled more pressure on visiting boss Steven Gerrard.

There was panic in the Villa defence every time Arsenal came forward in the first half, with Jesus, Gabriel Magalhaes, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka all passing up opportunities before Jesus slammed in his third of the season when Granit Xhaka's deflected shot was parried (30).

Image: Gabriel Jesus fires Arsenal in front against Aston Villa

Two sharp stops from former Gunner Emi Martinez prevented Jesus and Martinelli extending the advantage before the break but it was Villa who sensationally struck next, with substitute Douglas Luiz (74) bending in a corner seconds after coming on in a remarkable repeat of his Carabao Cup goal against Bolton last week.

However, table-topping Arsenal produced an instant response to conceding, with Martinelli prodding in Saka's cross (77), and the home side survived another dangerous corner from Leon Bailey in the final minutes to maintain their 100 per cent start.

Player ratings Arsenal: Ramsdale (6), White (6), Saliba (7), Gabriel (7), Tierney (6), Lokonga (6), Xhaka (7), Odegaard (6), Saka (7), Martinelli (8), Jesus (8).



Subs: Tomiyasu (6), Smith Rowe (N/A), Nketiah (N/A), Holding (N/A).



Aston Villa: Martinez (6), Cash (5), Mings (4), Konsa (4), Digne (5), Kamara (5), Ramsey (5), McGinn (5), Buendia (6), Watkins (6), Bailey (6).



Subs: Douglas Luiz (8), Coutinho (6), Ings (N/A)



Man of the Match: Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal maintain flying start

There were chants of 'sacked in the morning' at Villa boss Gerrard from Arsenal supporters during the visitors' wretched first-half display. His team improved after the interval but with four defeats from five games this season and just three wins in their last 16 in the league, Villa are in need of a boost.

Villa's worst start in 25 years Aston Villa have lost four of their opening five league matches in a campaign for the first time since 1997-98 (also 4/5).

They slipped into the relegation zone with this defeat and next up for them is free-scoring Manchester City at Villa Park on Saturday Night Football.

"I don't like how the table looks," said Gerrard afterwards. "I think it is natural that the pressure builds. I was asked that question after the weekend in terms of the reaction of the Villa fans and I take that on my shoulders. I take full responsibility for that and I won't shirk away from anything."

As for Arsenal, they go to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on Super Sunday where they will be aiming to back up this impressive start with a statement result against a 'big-six' rival.

Team news Arsenal made one change from the team which beat Fulham on Saturday, with Albert Sambi Lokonga coming into midfield for the injured Mohamed Elneny.

Aston Villa made four changes after their defeat at home to West Ham, with Emi Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Leon Bailey and Jacob Ramsey in and Philippe Coutinho, Danny Ings, Douglas Luiz and Calum Chambers dropping to the bench.

Against Villa they once again showed their blend of brilliant attacking play and ability to battle to victory. Already this season at the Emirates they have had to respond swiftly to goals from Leicester and a setback against Fulham, and it was the same story on Wednesday night, after they really should have capitalised on a first half which saw them hit the target seven times.

Jesus the record-breaker Gabriel Jesus has been involved in six goals in his first five Premier League appearances for Arsenal (3 goals, 3 assists), a record by a player in their first five games for the Gunners, breaking Mesut Ozil's record (5).

That combination of wastefulness, good goalkeeping from Martinez and desperate defending from the visitors left a ray of hope for Villa and Luiz's special set-piece looked to have turned the tide for them. But 151 seconds later Martinelli capped another standout display with his third of the campaign to the delight of the home support who are revelling in their role as Premier League pace-setters.

Image: Gabriel Martinelli celebrates after restoring Arsenal's lead

Arteta praises Arsenal mentality

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta: "We are winning football matches we deserve to win with the way we are performing and playing. We have to continue. The way we play in the first half, with the amount of chances is really pleasing as a coach.

"It's the most difficult thing in football to score goals but today we had big chances we didn't put away. The goal of Martinelli is a difficult technique and he managed to hit the target and that gives you a chance.

"That's the mentality we want to show as a team, to react immediately to disappointments. When you play in front of this crowd that helps because the energy they generate is just amazing."

Frustrated Gerrard: We shot ourselves in the foot

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard: "We worked ever so hard to stay with Arsenal, throwing bodies on the line to keep the ball out of our goal. We got one moment wrong, we could have got out quicker to Martinelli. But Arsenal certainly deserved to be in front at half-time. Our technical level was miles off.

"I asked for improvement and we grew in the second half, we were passing the ball better, our confidence was growing and Douglas provides a moment of magic and we get the game exactly where we want it. Then we go and shoot ourselves in the foot. Someone's got acres of space in an area they shouldn't have acres of space.

"If we keep getting really important moments wrong defensively we'll continue to concede. We work on it daily, we speak about it most days. To show Martinelli onto his left foot, to show Saka onto his right foot… you need to get to someone full throttle... It's really frustrating the messages don't seem to be going in.

On Villa's league position: "The league table looks not how I want it to look, not how our supporters want it to look and that's why coming here and getting something was really crucial and important. But I'm well aware of where we are at and I don't like how the table looks. I'm sure my players don't like that, and the fans don't.

"So, we all need to stick together. I think it is natural that the pressure builds. I was asked that question after the weekend in terms of the reaction of the Villa fans and I take that on my shoulders. I take full responsibility for that and I won't shirk away from anything.

"I'll continue to try and lead this forward in the best way I can until I am told differently.

"But, in terms of being concerned with how the table looks, of course I am. I'm a human being."

