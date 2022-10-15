Leicester 0-0 Crystal Palace: Foxes remain in relegation zone after stalemate

Leicester missed the chance to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone as a frustrating 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace left them with just one win from their opening 10 games.

Brendan Rodgers' Foxes mounted the strongest case to claim victory, with James Maddison, Patson Daka, Harvey Barnes and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall all squandering chances, but there was to be no relief for their under-fire manager in a game bereft of genuine attacking quality.

Palace would register just a single attempt on target in their quest for a first away victory of the season which would have lifted Patrick Vieira's side into the top half.

The point lifts Leicester up to 19th in the table on five points but the Foxes will be left with a sense of what might have been. Palace, who now have 10 points, move up to 13th place.

Leicester and Palace play out drab stalemate

Image: Leicester's James Maddison reacts to dragging a shot wide against Crystal Palace

Victory would have lifted Leicester out of the bottom three but despite making all of the early running the breakthrough eluded them, with Harvey Barnes overrunning the ball in area after playing a neat one-two with Patson Daka, who stung the palms of Vicente Guaita moments later.

It took until the half-hour mark for Palace to lay a glove on Leicester, Marc Guehi heading Eberechi Eze's brilliant whipped free-kick over, but the Eagles would end the half stronger, with Eze flashing a shot over as boos from the home crowd greeted the half-time whistle.

Team news Daniel Amartey replaced the injured Jonny Evans in Leicester’s only change to the side beaten at Bournemouth.

Tyrick Mitchell replaced Michael Olise in Crystal Palace’s only change to the side which beat Leeds last time out.

Leicester peppered the Palace goal early in the second half, but Guaita was on hand to thwart Daka's effort and Maddison flashed a shot over, before Maddison dragged wide at the end of a flowing attack just before the hour.

Palace's first - and only - attempt on target came with 62 minutes on the clock, Odsonne Edouard poking a shot through bodies which forced a fine save from the unsighted Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward.

The anxiety levels raised as Palace threatened to mount a push for a late winner but the withdrawal of the anonymous Wilfried Zaha on 78 minutes was symptomatic of their toothless display.

Having successfully contained the Palace attack, though, Leicester were unable to replicate it at the other end of the field, with Timothy Castagne heading a late chance straight at Guaita, before Maddison's stoppage-time dive earned him a booking - and suspension - instead of a penalty.

Leicester host Leeds in the Premier League on Thursday at 8.15pm, while Crystal Palace entertain Wolves on Tuesday at 8.15pm.