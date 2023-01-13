Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 20 tips and advice from experts

Sky Sports continues its weekly column, bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world.

In our latest column, Holly Shand and Sam from FPL Family discuss their FPL teams ahead of Gameweek 20, why they have decided to sell or buy certain players and discuss whether a wildcard should be played.

Double gameweek! Should a wildcard be considered? Or are hits the better option?

Holly Shand: Hits are the better option here. There are lots of big blanks and doubles coming later in the season with more appealing fixtures than this one, and the wildcard will give the ultimate flexibility for navigating that period.

Sam from FPL Family: Managers absolutely can play their wildcard heading into a double gameweek - it gives potential to maximise the number of players who play twice in the week. However, there are some limitations. Firstly, if managers play their wildcard, it prevents them playing their Triple Captain or Bench Boost chips, which can be really useful in a double gameweek, as you can only play one chip a week. Managers also need to consider whether the double gameweek players you would bring in are ones you would want long term. If they are, then the wildcard becomes increasingly valuable. But if they are players you would immediately want to sell, hold the wildcard for later and just use your transfers or hits.

Should Haaland be triple captained this week?

Image: Erling Haaland has three goals in three Premier League games since the World Cup

Holly Shand: I intend to Triple Captain him - I've never had much luck with this chip though! He is the go-to Triple Captain candidate this season and I'm happy to back him at the first opportunity as I see him as fixture-proof.

Sam from FPL Family: Erling Haaland is the player that most FPL managers will captain this week. He is fit and most of his Manchester City team-mates and his main supply routes are fully fit too. Plus, Man City have to win these two matches as they are behind Arsenal in the title race. This means Haaland is likely to play both games. This means the Triple Captain is absolutely an option this week. Personally though, I like the Marcus Rashford captaincy option for this week. He has brilliant form, returning in every game since the restart, as well as a nicer second fixture.

Is Rashford a good outside call for captain? What about Martial?

Image: Marcus Rashford has scored in six consecutive games since the World Cup

Holly Shand: Rashford should be considered an alternative captain to Haaland because of his form and the easier additional fixture against Crystal Palace. I would avoid Anthony Martial though as his game time is less secure - he is currently averaging around 70 minutes per game.

Sam from FPL Family: I'm really tempted to move against the Haaland captaincy this week and hand the armband to Rashford. He has returned in every game since the restart, including a brace in the Carabao Cup. His form, alongside that of Manchester United generally, is outstanding and with the second game of the double against a Crystal Palace team who have struggled in recent games, Rashford could easily be the highest-scoring player in Gameweek 20. Martial could be a good differential this week, owned by just 5.1 per cent of the game. However, the United forward rarely completes 90 minutes, often being withdrawn around the 60-minute mark. When this happens, Rashford tends to move more centrally. If I was going to double up on Man Utd attacking assets, I would look at Bruno Fernandes alongside Rashford, rather than Martial.

What to do with Foden and Cancelo?

Image: Joao Cancelo has just one Premier League start since the World Cup

Holly Shand: I would sell Joao Cancelo now as he seems to be seriously out of favour with Pep Guardiola. I think Phil Foden is worth holding onto this week if you can't easily upgrade him to Kevin De Bruyne as I see he will play similar minutes to alternative mid-priced Man City midfielders.

Sam from FPL Family: Foden and Cancelo are difficult owns for FPL managers. They both played in the Carabao Cup in midweek and they have had severely reduced minutes over the course of the opening three gameweeks. If you have the budget to upgrade Foden to De Bruyne, then that seems wise. I would also like a Foden to Riyad Mahrez move, too. However, I don't see clean sheets for Man City and therefore I would probably hold Cancelo in the hope of a start and an attacking return - especially as John Stones is a doubt. Unless, of course, managers don't own Luke Shaw, as I think he is a must-have this week.

Salah to KDB?

Image: Mohamed Salah has seven goals in 17 Premier League games this season

Holly Shand: If this is your only route to De Bruyne then make the move and hope that it pays off. De Bruyne has been unlucky not to deliver in recent games and Man City should improve following their shock cup defeat this week.

Sam from FPL Family: Darwin Nunez is a doubt this weekend which means Salah is likely to lead the Liverpool line, and could do well against a leaky Brighton defence. However, De Bruyne was rested for most of City's FA and Carabao Cup matches this week. The two matches in Gameweek 20 are must wins for Pep's team if they want to retain the Premier League title. Therefore, I expect De Bruyne to play both matches. He is also due an FPL points return having failed to return for his owners since the restart.

Should you still stick with Darwin Nunez?

Image: Darwin Nunez ended an eight-game drought for club and country by scoring at home to Wolves last week

Holly Shand: No - he is far too inconsistent in his finishing to be considered a serious fantasy asset right now and he could lose his place soon. There is speculation on his fitness too after he wasn't pictured in training for Liverpool this week.

Sam from FPL Family: I was planning to hold Darwin Nunez again this week after his goal in the FA Cup, but he is now an injury concern. Wait for confirmation from Jurgen Klopp about the extent of the problem and Nunez's availability. If Klopp says Nunez is available then I would hold. But if he rules him out then he is an easy transfer out, likely to Harry Kane if you have the budget.