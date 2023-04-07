Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 30 tips and advice from experts

Sky Sports continues its weekly column, bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world.

FPL experts Andy Park (FPL_Sonaldo) and Pras (Pras_FPL) answer the burning questions ahead of Saturday's 11am deadline for Gameweek 30...

Should we buy back Erling Haaland if he is fit?

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Andy Park: Yes. There is no need to overthink this decision. Ultimately, Haaland is a transfer waiting to happen with two doubles coming up in Gameweeks 34 and 37, so you might as well get him in now before Manchester City play Southampton. Haaland's Premier League season speaks for itself and he has shown previously that he can do a lot of damage with limited minutes as well.

Prasnal Singh: Unless Pep Guardiola completely rules him out in the press conference, I would buy Haaland back without doubt. Pep will want to give Haaland some minutes to get his rhythm back ahead of the Champions League tie against Bayern Munich and I can see Haaland getting 60 minutes. Southampton are really struggling with six goals conceded in the last three games and are bottom of most underlying expected goals conceded metrics, so I can see Man City scoring three to four goals.

Who is the best Luke Shaw replacement with Man Utd defender injured for Everton game?

Image: Luke Shaw is an injury doubt for Man Utd this weekend

Andy Park: If there is any indication from Erik ten Hag that Shaw is fit to start against Everton, he should be a firm hold. Although Manchester United are blank in Gameweek 32 - where most of us will use a free hit anyway - they still have two doubles left in Gameweeks 34 and 37.

The complication with a Shaw replacement this week is the fact that most of us will likely have to replace him for a hit since our priority transfer might be elsewhere, for example Haaland. So it may be best to just bench him for another defender in your team such as a Sven Botman or Pervis Estupinan.

If there is confirmation that Shaw is out for a while, then I suggest moving towards a Manchester City defender such John Stones, since City will have a double in Gameweek 34.

Prasnal Singh: Until we know more about the injury, I'd recommend holding Shaw since he has a couple more double Gameweeks coming up in the future - GW34 and whenever the Chelsea game is rescheduled which could possibly be GW37. Also, realistically he is the best defensive option from Man Utd given his attacking threat and set-pieces.

In terms of replacements, Estupinan has looked very threatening for Brighton and they too have three more double Gameweeks to come. Newcastle look very much in-form, and Fabian Schar is a great attacking double up option alongside Kieran Trippier. Finally, Aston Villa's Alex Moreno is another very attacking left back that is worth a mention with a great home fixture against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Is Gabriel Jesus a good differential after his performance against Leeds?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Arsenal against Leeds in the Premier League

Andy Park: Jesus had a fantastic game against Leeds scoring two goals. The issue is that he was subbed off at the 60-minute mark and is still a minutes risk with Mikel Arteta easing him back into the team. I'm sure Jesus will continue to do well, but I think it is a wait and see for now. Plus, Arsenal only have single Gameweeks remaining this season with a couple of tricky fixtures coming up.

Jesus will certainly become an intriguing option later down the line, when most of us FPL managers will be heavily loaded in the midfield and will want to find some differentials in our front three.

Prasnal Singh: Arsenal have no other competitions and thus going for the league title on full tilt means Jesus should see plenty of game time. Even though I expect Bukayo Saka to take back penalty duties, Jesus is a great option up top especially as most of our FPL midfields are stacked with double Brighton midfielders, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish, Saka, Bruno Fernandes and Mohamed Salah.

Prior to his injury, Jesus had some of the best underlying attacking data among Arsenal attackers and he has already come back strong with the brace vs Leeds in GW29. The only issue with Arsenal players is that they have no double Gameweeks until the end of the season and some tough games against Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and Newcastle in the next six matches.

What are you doing with your Brighton assets with tougher fixtures now and a blank?

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Andy Park: I suggest holding onto your Brighton assets even with the next two fixtures being tricky. Not only are they firing on all cylinders, but Brighton also have three double Gameweeks remaining in 34, 35/36 and 37. Brighton's attack has been absolutely lethal so pick your poison between the likes of - Alexis Mac Allister, Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March.

Prasnal Singh: Since the restart, only Man City better Brighton's underlying minutes per xG. Even on the eye they are one of the most attacking teams in the league and I see no issues starting one or even two attackers against Spurs and Chelsea. Even after the GW32 blank, Brighton have a guaranteed double in GW34 and a further two more doubles to come with games against Man Utd and Man City to reschedule between GW35-37.

For those with a Free Hit and looking to deploy it in GW32 - when Brighton blank - then I'd strongly suggest holding on to their Brighton players. If not, then it's a delicate balance of perhaps moving one or two on and then target to bring them back after the blank Gameweek 32.

Are any Chelsea players on/off your radar now that Frank Lampard is in charge?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Newly appointed Chelsea caretaker manager Frank Lampard says midfielder, Mason Mount still has a huge role to play for the club

Andy Park: It's been a frustrating time for FPL managers who might have recently brought in the likes of Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz. Chelsea have been racking up xG stats only to be coming away with no goals, while Chilwell has been routinely dodging points as well.

I wouldn't rush to bring in any Chelsea assets for now, but they do have a double coming up in Gameweek 37. It will be interesting to keep an eye out for the Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy situation, while Reece James is always an option in FPL. I'm also keen to see if we see a revival of Mason Mount under new caretaker boss Frank Lampard.

Prasnal Singh: Mason Mount comes back into contention as a Frank Lampard favourite, but with options like Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Raheem Sterling and Havertz as competition I can't see many going there.

In goal, Kepa is well owned in FPL. He wasn't Lampard's favourite, but most Chelsea fans I have spoken to expect Kepa to keep the spot as he has genuinely improved his form since the old Lampard days.

Who are the best captain options this week?

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Andy Park: For the first time in a long time, the captaincy pick is as tricky as it gets this week. You would think that if there is confirmation Haaland is starting against Southampton this week he would be the obvious choice, but there is always the chance that he gets taken off very early coming back from injury. Of course, Haaland could still do plenty of damage with limited minutes.

There is also the likes of Rashford playing against a defensively leaky Everton and Ollie Watkins who has been in tremendous form up against Nottingham Forest at home. Ultimately, Haaland seems the safest choice, but there are plenty of merits to go against the Norwegian this week.

Prasnal Singh: My top three captaincy candidates are Haaland - if fit - then Rashford followed by Watkins.

Rashford continues to be the main source of goals for Man Utd and he should get plenty of chances against Everton. He will be involved if United can score a couple of goals past the Toffees who will be without Abdoulaye Doucoure, who is suspended for three matches.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa and Watkins are up against Nottingham Forest, who have a goal difference of minus 29 and are the league's worst travellers.

Watkins seems to have become the focal point of attack under an ever improving Villa side under head coach Unai Emery. The only issue with Watkins is his upside, with his recent scores reading: 9, 8, 5, 8, 2, 6, 8, 7. He's consistent but not explosive.